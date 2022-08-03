Pupils and Rotary members team up to help Ukrainian refugees

Rotary in Saffron Walden president David Riley with the donations collected at the R A Butler Academy - Credit: Rotary in Saffron Walden

Children at R A Butler Academy gathered much-needed items for Rotary in Saffron Walden's collection for Ukrainian refugees in Moldova and Poland.

Pupils brought donations into the school at the end of the last term, which were collected by Rotary president David Riley and club member Alan Hawkes.

David said: "We are very grateful to the children and parents for the donations and to the staff at the school who made the collection possible.”

Rotary in Saffron Walden is collecting for Felsted-based charity UK-Aid, which has already sent several 40ft lorries and three long-wheelbase vans of aid to Ukrainian refugees who have crossed the Moldovan border.

Another collection will be made from the Rotary van which will be parked in The Common Cark Park from 10am to 1pm on Sunday, August 14.

Cash and credit card donations can also be made at the collection point to assist in transportation costs.