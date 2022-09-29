Saffron Walden Rotary Club calls for aid to help Ukrainian refugees

A lorry being loaded for Ukrainian refugees in Moldova thanks to UK-Aid - Credit: Rotary of Saffron Walden

Rotary in Saffron Walden is holding a collection for the people of Ukraine at The Common on Sunday, October 9.

The collection will be held from 9am to 1pm, and the current need is for items such as rice, pasta, tinned fish, toiletries, washing powder, new towels, bedding and activity games for children.

Three previous collections, held in conjunction with Felsted-based charity UK-Aid, resulted in aid being sent to refugee camps, centres and families in Moldova for people fleeing the war.

Co-founder of UK-Aid Alan Hilliar said: "As the war continues more is still needed and it's really comforting having Rotarians in Saffron Walden on our side to fight this massive problem."

UK-Aid boxes up all the items collected and arranges for them to be sent in 40ft lorries to locations in Moldova and Ukraine where they are distributed to women and children.

Rotarian project leader John Tapscott said: "Rotary in Saffron Walden is an active local supporter of this aid programme and thanks to the generosity of local people and the ideal collection site of the car park at The Common it’s been possible for the local community to play their part in making a significant impact.

"UK-Aid is doing an amazing job for a small charity and Rotary is glad it can support Ukrainian refugees by collaborating closely with it."

Cash donations to assist in transportation costs will also be accepted, and these can be made at the Rotary collection point in cash or by credit card on Sunday.

John added: "Residents of Saffron Walden have supported many of Rotary’s collections in the past and we hope they will give generously to this humanitarian need that is so worthy of all our support."

Left to right: Rotarian John Tapscott, David Boreham, Ted Buttling and president David Riley - Credit: Rotary of Saffron Walden

Rotary in Saffron Walden also recently welcomed two new members - David Boreham of Hempstead and Ted Buttling of Arkesden.

They were welcomed by Rotary president David Riley and other members, and demonstrated their commitment to the ideals of Rotary and its service to both the local community and international good causes.

For more information on UK-Aid's work supporting Ukrainian refugees, go to https://www.uk-aid.org.