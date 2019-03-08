Advanced search

Skies light up as thousands attend town firework display

PUBLISHED: 09:54 06 November 2019 | UPDATED: 11:13 06 November 2019

Zara Bokey (12) going around in circles with a sparkler. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

The rain on Saturday night did not stop the skies over Saffron Walden being lit up by fireworks organised by Saffron Walden Round Table.

Heads up! Families braved the weather to watch the Saffron Walden fireworks. Picture; CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHYHeads up! Families braved the weather to watch the Saffron Walden fireworks. Picture; CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

The skies were lit up over Saffron Walden on Saturday with fireworks, music and a laser display.

The whizzes and bangs - the stars and bursts, were accompanied by a soundtrack from 3D Events. This is a free show, the bucket collection covered the cost and also raised £1,000 for the charities and good causes in and around the town that the Round Table supports.The display, on Saffron Walden Common, traditionally attracts a big crowd from in and around the town. It is regarded as biggest in the district and one of the most elaborate.

Families enjoyed toffee apples, other food and sparklers. Several food stalls and a funfair go along with the annual display.

The event is run by volunteers who build up the bonfires and clear up the debris after the show.

Sam Johns, Round Table firework chairman said: "It was the best display we had ever put on with a bigger budget this year. Thank you to the sponsors, volunteers and the public for their generous donations."

Jake Webb of Pyrovision wiring up the fireworks ahead of the display. Picture: CELIA BARTLETTJake Webb of Pyrovision wiring up the fireworks ahead of the display. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT

Lucas Sevenoaks (four) has a guiding hand with a sparkler. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHYLucas Sevenoaks (four) has a guiding hand with a sparkler. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Jasper Deer (six) in a colourful spin. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHYJasper Deer (six) in a colourful spin. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Volunteers man the entry points around The Common. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHYVolunteers man the entry points around The Common. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

People of all ages braved the weather to have fun at the fireworks display. Picture; CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHYPeople of all ages braved the weather to have fun at the fireworks display. Picture; CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Smiling from underneath the shelter of their umbrella. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHYSmiling from underneath the shelter of their umbrella. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Hazel Harrison (5) Elliott Reece (5) Edith Hanson (7) and Rosie Reece (8) having sparkler fun. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHYHazel Harrison (5) Elliott Reece (5) Edith Hanson (7) and Rosie Reece (8) having sparkler fun. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Seeing red. Fireworks light up the happy faces. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHYSeeing red. Fireworks light up the happy faces. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Food stalls also sold old favourites, including toffee apples. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHYFood stalls also sold old favourites, including toffee apples. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Round Table volunteers alongside one of the bonfire cages, which were an innovation for this year. This was to save the time consuming work of removing turf to build the bonfires of the past, and also making the clear-up operation faster. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHYRound Table volunteers alongside one of the bonfire cages, which were an innovation for this year. This was to save the time consuming work of removing turf to build the bonfires of the past, and also making the clear-up operation faster. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Firework Chairman Sam Johns (third left) with the Round Table volunteer team. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHYFirework Chairman Sam Johns (third left) with the Round Table volunteer team. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

With nightfall came rainfall. Volunteers on the gate were happin in their work, despite the rain. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHYWith nightfall came rainfall. Volunteers on the gate were happin in their work, despite the rain. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Volunteers manned the donation buckets at each entrance, umbrellas a necessity. Picture; CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHYVolunteers manned the donation buckets at each entrance, umbrellas a necessity. Picture; CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

