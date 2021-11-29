News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
£13k raised for good causes at Saffron Walden Bonfire Night

Will Durrant

Published: 9:15 AM November 29, 2021
Fireworks on The Common, Saffron Walden

Watching fireworks on The Common in Saffron Walden - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

Good causes in Saffron Walden will benefit from a cash boost after this year's Bonfire Night display.

The Saffron Walden Round Table organised the display, which took place on November 6, and has revealed that more than £13,000 was collected in donations by the team.

The cash will be re-invested into events and organisations in and around Saffron Walden.

A Round Table spokesperson said: "We dedicate a significant amount of time to these events with an aim to create lasting memories for you all, as well as raising money which goes back into the community.

"Thank you for your continued support for the events we put on!"

Good causes can apply for funding online: https://swrt.org/funding/

The Round Table has organised Christmas Santa Sleigh tours.

They are due to take place on Sundays December 5 and December 12 in Saffron Walden, and on Wednesday, December 15 at Carver Barracks.

Details are online: https://swrt.org/swrt-santa-sleigh/

