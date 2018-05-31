Saffron Walden Round Table is collecting items for Uttlesford food bank on Sunday - can you help?
PUBLISHED: 17:00 11 June 2020
Saffron Walden Round Table
Saffron Walden Round Table members are asking residents to donate items for Uttlesford food bank.
They will send collectors to pick up items left visible on the end of people’s drives and outside houses.
On Sunday (June 14) they start at 4.30pm and will cover their south route. On Sunday, June 21 they will start at 4.30pm and cover their north route.
Long life food donations sought include long-life milk, dried noodles, tinned fruit and vegetables, sweets, toiletries such as toothpaste and soap, men’s deodorant and shaving items, and cat food.
Collectors will observe social distancing guidelines.
A full list of donation options and road names is available on the Saffron Walden Round Table Facebook page.
Lee Sanders, charity office at Saffron Walden Round Table, said: “We are always thankful for everything the community does in regards to our events so we appreciate the support and we hope the community will support this effort.
“The vulnerable members of our community really need our help.”
The South route on Sunday, June 14:
Shire Hill
Thaxted Road
Rylstone Way
Thaxted Road
Peasands Road
Winstanley Road
Old Mill Road
Chichester Road
Northfield Road
Old Mill Road
Winstanley Road
Cromwell Road
Ross Close
Cromwell Road
Landscape View
Pleasant Valley
Birdbush Avenue
Rowntree Way
Fulfen Way
Hunters Way
Loompits Way
Rowntree Way
Beeches Close
Newport Road
Summer Hill Road
Debden Road
Borough Lane
London Road
Debden Road
Mount Pleasant Road
South Road
Station Road
Debden Road
West Road
Victoria Avenue
Thaxted Road
Shire Hill
On Sunday, June 21 the north route is:
Shire Hill
Thaxted Road
You may also want to watch:
Radwinter Road
Smallbridge Road
Radwinter Road
Leverett Way
Eddystone Ave
Fairfax Drive
Radwinter Road
Elizabeth Way
Ashdon Road
Whiteshot Way
Ashdon Road
Miller Street
Archer Road
Miller Street
Ashdon Road
Clutton Road
Gabriel Street
Strachey Cl
Gabriel Street
Clutton Road
Ashdon Road
Shepherds Way
Ashdon Road
Highfields
Sheds Lane
Usterdale Road
Goddard Way
Lambert Cross
Little Walden Road
Castle Hill
Church Street
High Street
Castle Hill
Common Hill
East Street
Audley Road
High Street
Abby Lane
Gibson Way
Gibson Close
Gibson Way
Margaret Way
High Street
George Street
Hill Street
East Street
Audley Road
Thaxted Road
Shire Hill
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Saffron Walden Reporter. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.