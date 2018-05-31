Advanced search

Saffron Walden Round Table is collecting items for Uttlesford food bank on Sunday - can you help?

PUBLISHED: 17:00 11 June 2020

Saffron Walden Round Table will be collecting food bank items on Sunday.

Saffron Walden Round Table will be collecting food bank items on Sunday.

Saffron Walden Round Table

Saffron Walden Round Table members are asking residents to donate items for Uttlesford food bank.

They will send collectors to pick up items left visible on the end of people’s drives and outside houses.

On Sunday (June 14) they start at 4.30pm and will cover their south route. On Sunday, June 21 they will start at 4.30pm and cover their north route.

Long life food donations sought include long-life milk, dried noodles, tinned fruit and vegetables, sweets, toiletries such as toothpaste and soap, men’s deodorant and shaving items, and cat food.

Collectors will observe social distancing guidelines.

A full list of donation options and road names is available on the Saffron Walden Round Table Facebook page.

Lee Sanders, charity office at Saffron Walden Round Table, said: “We are always thankful for everything the community does in regards to our events so we appreciate the support and we hope the community will support this effort.

“The vulnerable members of our community really need our help.”

The South route on Sunday, June 14:

Shire Hill

Thaxted Road

Rylstone Way

Thaxted Road

Peasands Road

Winstanley Road

Old Mill Road

Chichester Road

Northfield Road

Old Mill Road

Winstanley Road

Cromwell Road

Ross Close

Cromwell Road

Landscape View

Pleasant Valley

Birdbush Avenue

Rowntree Way

Fulfen Way

Hunters Way

Loompits Way

Rowntree Way

Beeches Close

Newport Road

Summer Hill Road

Debden Road

Borough Lane

London Road

Debden Road

Mount Pleasant Road

South Road

Station Road

Debden Road

West Road

Victoria Avenue

Thaxted Road

Shire Hill

On Sunday, June 21 the north route is:

Shire Hill

Thaxted Road

Radwinter Road

Smallbridge Road

Radwinter Road

Leverett Way

Eddystone Ave

Fairfax Drive

Radwinter Road

Elizabeth Way

Ashdon Road

Whiteshot Way

Ashdon Road

Miller Street

Archer Road

Miller Street

Ashdon Road

Clutton Road

Gabriel Street

Strachey Cl

Gabriel Street

Clutton Road

Ashdon Road

Shepherds Way

Ashdon Road

Highfields

Sheds Lane

Usterdale Road

Goddard Way

Lambert Cross

Little Walden Road

Castle Hill

Church Street

High Street

Castle Hill

Common Hill

East Street

Audley Road

High Street

Abby Lane

Gibson Way

Gibson Close

Gibson Way

Margaret Way

High Street

George Street

Hill Street

East Street

Audley Road

Thaxted Road

Shire Hill

