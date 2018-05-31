Advanced search

Town's barn owls feature on TV show

PUBLISHED: 07:32 27 December 2019

Saffron Walden's barn owls featured on the One Show. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Saffron Walden's barn owls featured on the One Show. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Archant

Saffron Walden featured on the BBC's The One Show when a segment on barn owls living in the Upsheres estate was shown.

The four-minute report focused on 65-year-old wildlife enthusiast Simon Huritz, who has made nesting boxes for barn owls at his home in Upsheres.

Mr Huritz works as a part-time wildlife photographer and installed the boxes in 2011 for the birds, who have been visiting since 2017 with some mating and raising owlets there.

Barn owls number around 8,000 in the UK and rarely visit urban areas.

Mr Huritz told the Reporter: "I've always lived in the countryside and had an interest in wildlife. I wanted to do my bit for wildlife when I retired and barn owls caught my imagination - I just love the birds".

The programme was filmed in July and aired on December 11.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘Every window had someone hanging out of it calling for help’ - fatal hotel fire in Saffron Walden remembered 50 years on

Firefighters tackling the blaze. Picture: SAFFRON WALDEN TOWN LIBRARY ARCHIVE

Man arrested on terrorism suspicions released without charge - police clarify

Police and ambulance crews in Wendens Ambo. Picture: ARCHANT

Arguments break out among councillors as climate change motion is discussed

L-R: Cllr John Lodge and Cllr Barbara Light. Photos: CONTRIBUTED.

Delivery driver targeted in attempted robbery

Police are investigating an attempted robbery

Airport launches new direct flight to Moscow

Stansted Airport. Picture: JP Asher

Most Read

‘Every window had someone hanging out of it calling for help’ - fatal hotel fire in Saffron Walden remembered 50 years on

Firefighters tackling the blaze. Picture: SAFFRON WALDEN TOWN LIBRARY ARCHIVE

Man arrested on terrorism suspicions released without charge - police clarify

Police and ambulance crews in Wendens Ambo. Picture: ARCHANT

Arguments break out among councillors as climate change motion is discussed

L-R: Cllr John Lodge and Cllr Barbara Light. Photos: CONTRIBUTED.

Delivery driver targeted in attempted robbery

Police are investigating an attempted robbery

Airport launches new direct flight to Moscow

Stansted Airport. Picture: JP Asher

Latest from the Saffron Walden Reporter

Town’s barn owls feature on TV show

Saffron Walden's barn owls featured on the One Show. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Jackie marks with half-a-century of scouting in Dunmow

Jackie Martin celebrates 50 years with the scouts in Dunmow. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Store staff raise hundreds of pounds for hospital charity

Glasswells staff hand over funds to the My WiSH charity. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Airport launches new direct flight to Moscow

Stansted Airport. Picture: JP Asher

Date set for final decision on airport plan

The entrance to Stansted Airport
Drive 24