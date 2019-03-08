Advanced search

Community cafe in call for new volunteers to help reach more people

PUBLISHED: 08:16 28 June 2019

The Salvation Army in Hill Street, Saffron Walden. Picture: GOOGLE

A Saffron Walden church and charity, which offers support to some of the most disadvantaged people in the community, is looking for new shop and community café volunteers.

The Salvation Army's charity shop, in Hill Street, serves as a hub for the community.

In addition to raising funds for the work of the Salvation Army in Saffron Walden, the shop offers support, a listening ear and affordable clothing, furniture and household items to people in need.

Every Tuesday and Thursday, the Salvation Army's church and community centre in Abbey Lane opens its doors from morning until early afternoon for breakfast and lunch, tea, coffee and cake.

From older people to parents with babies and toddlers, the community café is proving popular with people in search of a relaxed and welcoming place for meeting friends, connecting with new people and for young children to play. The café is recognised as a breast-feeding friendly space as part of Uttlesford District Council's campaign to support mums who breast-feed.

In the charity shop, volunteer roles include working the till, sorting donations, organising displays and driving a van to collect donations. Morning and afternoon shifts are available Monday through to Saturday.

In the community café, volunteer roles include taking orders, preparing food and drinks, clearing tables and washing up. The café is open from 9.15 am to 1.45 pm every Tuesday and Thursday with shifts available on both days.

Katrina Thurlow, church leader, said: "While our Christian faith motivates us as an organisation to offer support and programmes for the community, volunteering opportunities and the services themselves are open to all - to people of all faiths and none. If you enjoy being part of a team and have a heart for the people of Saffron Walden, we'd love to meet you at our volunteer information event on June 29."

The information event is an opportunity for anyone interested in volunteering to ask questions and learn more about the local work of the church and charity. The event starts at 10am at the Salvation Army in Abbey Lane. For further information, contact Katrina on 01799 510798 or e-mail katrina.thurlow@salvationarmy.org.uk.

