Advanced search

Gallery

Santa and his sleigh are visiting our district

PUBLISHED: 07:00 09 December 2020

Santa is being assisted by Saffron Walden Round Table on the sleigh route. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Santa is being assisted by Saffron Walden Round Table on the sleigh route. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Copyright © 2020 Celia Bartlett Photography. All rights reserved

Santa got a helping hand from his friends in Saffron Walden Round Table when his sleigh toured a number of roads on Sunday, spreading festive cheer and collecting donations.

A foggy night for Saffron Walden Round Table Santa's sleigh charity collection. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHYA foggy night for Saffron Walden Round Table Santa's sleigh charity collection. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Santa and his sleigh will be going out on a north route on Sunday (December 13) at 4.30pm and to the Carver Barracks route on Wednesday, December 16.

Residents are asked to please not approach Santa, his sleigh or helpers but to wave and cheer for Santa.

Round Table helpers are collecting donations in their buckets, which can be placed on the ground to maintain social distancing.

Donations can also be made online.

A child is amazed to see Santa visiting her street. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHYA child is amazed to see Santa visiting her street. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

All money raised goes back into the community and to local charities.

Saffron Walden Round Table charity officer Lee Sanders said: “It was amazing how many people came out, and to see all the excitement that these two Sundays bring for the families and children in our local community.

“To be able to bring a little bit of festive cheer to the town, more than so this year, makes the time we spend volunteering all the more worthwhile, and thank you all from Saffron Walden Round Table for your continued support.”

For information and to track Santa on his route, and for details on which roads he will be visiting, see Saffron Walden Round Table’s Facebook page or see the Saffron Walden Round Table website.

A foggy night for Saffron Walden Round Table Santa's sleigh charity collection. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHYA foggy night for Saffron Walden Round Table Santa's sleigh charity collection. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Saffron Walden Round Tablers collect for charity during street visits with Santa's sleigh. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHYSaffron Walden Round Tablers collect for charity during street visits with Santa's sleigh. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Saffron Walden Reporter. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Saffron Walden Reporter

Saffron Screen reopens with family films, plays and concerts

The play War Horse recorded live at the National Theatre is coming to Saffron Screen on December 20. Picture: SAFFRON SCREEN/ NATIONAL THEATRE/ HANDSPRING PUPPET COMPANY

Santa and his sleigh are visiting our district

Santa is being assisted by Saffron Walden Round Table on the sleigh route. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Pupils raise money for school library

Pupils on the sponsored run at the school. Picture: St Mary's CofE Primary School.

Wendens Ambo are back in action after coronavirus lay-off

Wendens Ambo Mini Rugby Club have returned to action after an enforced four-week lay-off.

Police: “After the year we’ve all had, we don’t want anyone to experience any more tragedy”

Archive image: A drug drive stop carried out by Essex Police and colleagues. Picture: Essex Police