Santa got a helping hand from his friends in Saffron Walden Round Table when his sleigh toured a number of roads on Sunday, spreading festive cheer and collecting donations.
Santa and his sleigh will be going out on a north route on Sunday (December 13) at 4.30pm and to the Carver Barracks route on Wednesday, December 16.
Residents are asked to please not approach Santa, his sleigh or helpers but to wave and cheer for Santa.
Round Table helpers are collecting donations in their buckets, which can be placed on the ground to maintain social distancing.
Donations can also be made online.
All money raised goes back into the community and to local charities.
Saffron Walden Round Table charity officer Lee Sanders said: “It was amazing how many people came out, and to see all the excitement that these two Sundays bring for the families and children in our local community.
“To be able to bring a little bit of festive cheer to the town, more than so this year, makes the time we spend volunteering all the more worthwhile, and thank you all from Saffron Walden Round Table for your continued support.”
For information and to track Santa on his route, and for details on which roads he will be visiting, see Saffron Walden Round Table’s Facebook page or see the Saffron Walden Round Table website.