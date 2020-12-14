Published: 1:05 PM December 14, 2020 Updated: 11:22 AM December 16, 2020

Children at St Thomas More Catholic Primary School in Saffron Walden have raised £4,000 to fund a health centre in El Salvador.

Over the past 12 months year six pupils collected the money for the Catholic Agency for Overseas Development (CAFOD) World Gifts project by taking part in events such as a bring and buy sale, a Santa run, cake bakes and a summer festival.

John Birbeck, schools volunteer at CAFOD, said thousands of people in a part of the world where health care is not readily available will benefit from the centre.

He added: “I’m so thrilled about this, many people will receive health care thanks to the visit of the clinic and they won’t have to travel miles and miles to get help.

“In many cases it could save lives.

“This is going to benefit so so many people, it is an amazing achievement, and the school should be rightly proud.”