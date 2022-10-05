Saffron Walden Scouts go on the run for 'Jailbreak' challenge

Saffron Walden District Scouts took part in a Jailbreak challenge for the 19th year, after a hiatus due to the pandemic.

Twenty-seven teams took part, consisting of around 180 Scouts, Explorer Scouts and adults.

The aim of the event is to get from point A at midday on Saturday to point B between 11.30am and midday on the Sunday.

Starting the event with 10 'lives', Scouts are challenged to pick up extra lives en route, and to avoid losing lives by being caught by teams of leaders, who chase them on bicycle and in cars.

Winners in the Scout section were 1st Clavering/1st Newport 'A' Team, while winners of the Explorer Scout section were Saffron Walden Town Explorer Unit 'Team 1', led by Noah Easthope.

The adult shield was taken by the 5th Saffron Walden 'Catch Me If You Can' team.

Members of winning teams were awarded badges, sponsored by Audley Lodge Freemasons.

Organiser Kevin Rule said: "A massive well done to all of the participants for their amazing efforts in the event and we extend a big thank-you also to all of the adults on the support team that make this event happen."