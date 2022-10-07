News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Service of remembrance for lost loved ones to be held in Saffron Walden

Anne Suslak

Published: 9:00 AM October 7, 2022
St Mary's Church, Saffron Walden.

St Mary's Church, Saffron Walden - Credit: Archant

A service of remembrance and thanksgiving will be held in Saffron Walden this month for all those who have been bereaved in recent years.

The service will take place at 4pm on All Souls Day - Sunday, October 30 - at St Mary's Church.

Local funeral directors Peasgood & Skeetes will be supporting the service by lighting candles for those whose funerals have taken place this year, and the church choir will also be in attendance.

The service will be streamed online via YouTube, and there will be time for people watching at home to light a candle in memory of family and friends.

If you would like the name of your loved one to be read out during the service, whether they died recently or not, please send their name to office@stmaryssaffronwalden.org or contact  enquiries@peasgoodandskeates.co.uk no later than October 24.

The online link for the service can be found at www.stmaryssaffronwalden.org.

