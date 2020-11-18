Advanced search

Let’s Brighten Up Christmas, Saffron Walden style!

PUBLISHED: 13:00 19 November 2020

ARCHIVE: Saffron Walden's Christmas lights from a previous year. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

ARCHIVE: Saffron Walden's Christmas lights from a previous year. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Saffron Photo 2018

Help us to spread a little cheer to get us through to Christmas.

Are you decorating your house? Picture: SuppliedAre you decorating your house? Picture: Supplied

Our Brighten Up Christmas campaign launches today.

Louise Dunderdale, chief reporter at the Saffron Walden Reporter, said: “Just like we got together as a community and shared what we were doing for the NHS Thursday night clap several months ago, let’s raise our collective spirits with some early Christmas decorations displays.

“Let’s brighten up our communities by decorating front windows, gardens and homes, and create as many scenes of Christmas as possible.

“Children and families can go on a walk around our neighbourhood and enjoy these views from the safety of outdoors during this pandemic.”

Displaying some Christmas decorations that you’re proud of? Seen someone else’s efforts and think it’s great? Send those images in to us and we’ll share them across our paper, website and social media channels.

Remember to include where these Christmas lights are, and your details.

Email editor@saffronwalden-reporter.co.uk

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Saffron Walden Reporter. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

GP surgery will move to community hospital

Kemi Badenoch MPs visits the site of the new medical practice at Saffron Walden Community Hospital. Picture: NHS PROPERTY SERVICES

Persimmon bosses are urged to act over Lime Avenue

Young footballers need the two Persimmon pitches

Decrease of Covid-19 cases in Uttlesford and Chelmsford, with Braintree experiencing small increase

The latest Covid-19 figures have been released by Essex County Council. Picture: GETTY IMAGES

New travelling Post Office service has started

The new Mobile Post Office service calls in at Carver Barracks. Picture: POST OFFICE

Essex crime commissioner on fight against county lines drugs

Roger Hirst (Con)

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

GP surgery will move to community hospital

Kemi Badenoch MPs visits the site of the new medical practice at Saffron Walden Community Hospital. Picture: NHS PROPERTY SERVICES

Persimmon bosses are urged to act over Lime Avenue

Young footballers need the two Persimmon pitches

Decrease of Covid-19 cases in Uttlesford and Chelmsford, with Braintree experiencing small increase

The latest Covid-19 figures have been released by Essex County Council. Picture: GETTY IMAGES

New travelling Post Office service has started

The new Mobile Post Office service calls in at Carver Barracks. Picture: POST OFFICE

Essex crime commissioner on fight against county lines drugs

Roger Hirst (Con)

Latest from the Saffron Walden Reporter

Let’s Brighten Up Christmas, Saffron Walden style!

ARCHIVE: Saffron Walden's Christmas lights from a previous year. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Shop Local: Church Street Gallery owner has unique Christmas gifts

Debbie Scott of Church Street Gallery. Photo: Saffron Walden Bid Committee.

Shop Local: Hart’s Books Christmas presents include tailored subscription service

Hart's Books. Photo: ANDRA MACIUCA.

UK Government offering extra support to staff and firms during winter months

EXTRA MEASURES: UK Government Chancellor Rishi Sunak Picture: contributed

Woman finds burglars in kitchen window and at back door