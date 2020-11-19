Let’s Brighten Up Christmas, Saffron Walden style!
- Credit: Archant
Help us to spread a little cheer to get us through to Christmas.
Our Brighten Up Christmas campaign launches today.
Louise Dunderdale, chief reporter at the Saffron Walden Reporter, said: “Just like we got together as a community and shared what we were doing for the NHS Thursday night clap several months ago, let’s raise our collective spirits with some early Christmas decorations displays.
“Let’s brighten up our communities by decorating front windows, gardens and homes, and create as many scenes of Christmas as possible.
“Children and families can go on a walk around our neighbourhood and enjoy these views from the safety of outdoors during this pandemic.”
You may also want to watch:
Displaying some Christmas decorations that you’re proud of? Seen someone else’s efforts and think it’s great? Send those images in to us and we’ll share them across our paper, website and social media channels.
Remember to include where these Christmas lights are, and your details.
Most Read
- 1 Health officials urge residents to continue with lockdown
- 2 Essex placed in Covid Tier 2 when lockdown lifts
- 3 Shop Local: New lights and a light arch for a “Christmas selfie”
- 4 Covid vaccine: Please don’t call surgeries to book vaccination appointments until invited
- 5 Goodies and chat will bring festive joy to pensioners
- 6 Uttlesford escapes going into Tier Three coronavirus restrictions for now
- 7 League suspended but not before managerial milestone for Bloods boss Jason Maher
- 8 School raises £4,000 for health project
- 9 Winners announced for business and shop window competition
- 10 Essex Police make 99 arrests in first 10 days of campaign
Email editor@saffronwalden-reporter.co.uk