News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Saffron Walden Reporter > News

Saffron Walden residents' personal tributes to the Queen

Author Picture Icon

Anne Suslak

Published: 2:12 PM September 20, 2022
Gay Veal met the Queen at the Royal Windsor Horse Show in 1958

Gay Veal met the Queen at the Royal Windsor Horse Show in 1958 - Credit: Supplied by Gay Veal

People in Saffron Walden have shared personal stories of meeting the Queen and paid tribute as the national period of mourning ends.

Gay Veal shared the above photo of when she met the Queen - after winning the championship for best child's pony at the Royal Windsor Horse Show in 1958.

She said: "Queen Elizabeth gave me a wonderful smile."

Gay had won the same cup the previous year riding side-saddle.

Members of 1st Saffron Walden Boys' Brigade also paid tribute to the late Queen, standing to remember her on the evening of Tuesday, September 13.

The Queen was patron of the Boys' Brigade for the duration of her reign.

During the national mourning period, which ended after the Queen's funeral yesterday, a memorial table to the Queen was set up in the nave of St Mary's Church and members of the public were able to sign a book of condolences in Saffron Walden Town Hall.

The Queen
Saffron Walden News

Don't Miss

File photo dated 27/03/12of first and second-class stamps at a Post Office in Overseal, Derbyshire.

People warned to use Royal Mail stamps now before thousands become invalid

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Phil Stamp from Saffron Walden was presented with the cheque showing the money he raised for Children with Cancer UK

Audley End Estate worker with stage 4 cancer raised thousands for charity

Anne Suslak

Author Picture Icon
A sign on chrome metal: Stansted Airport

Uttlesford District Council

Tension behind council’s Stansted Airport expansion refusal

Charlie Ridler, Local Democracy Reporter

Logo Icon
Tanya Wilson from Saffron Walden aims to walk 10 million steps for Prostate Cancer UK

Fundraiser to walk 10 million steps for Prostate Cancer UK

Anne Suslak

Author Picture Icon