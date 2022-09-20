Saffron Walden residents' personal tributes to the Queen

Gay Veal met the Queen at the Royal Windsor Horse Show in 1958 - Credit: Supplied by Gay Veal

People in Saffron Walden have shared personal stories of meeting the Queen and paid tribute as the national period of mourning ends.

Gay Veal shared the above photo of when she met the Queen - after winning the championship for best child's pony at the Royal Windsor Horse Show in 1958.

She said: "Queen Elizabeth gave me a wonderful smile."

Gay had won the same cup the previous year riding side-saddle.

Members of 1st Saffron Walden Boys' Brigade also paid tribute to the late Queen, standing to remember her on the evening of Tuesday, September 13.

The Queen was patron of the Boys' Brigade for the duration of her reign.

During the national mourning period, which ended after the Queen's funeral yesterday, a memorial table to the Queen was set up in the nave of St Mary's Church and members of the public were able to sign a book of condolences in Saffron Walden Town Hall.