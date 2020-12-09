Advanced search

Knitting group’s efforts for Operation Christmas Child

PUBLISHED: 17:25 09 December 2020

Abbey Lane URC

Despite the coronavirus pandemic, members of Abbey Lane United Reformed Church in Saffron Walden have been collecting items for this year’s Samaritan’s Purse shoebox appeal.

Members of their Knit and Natter group provided items including hats, gloves, scarves, puppets and Izzy Dolls. The dolls are five inches high knitted character dolls and come in a range of colours.

The items were delivered to Val and Ken Bowtle who packed 27 boxes. They also added an online box, where the participant can build a shoebox of items online.

The boxes were delivered to the collection point at Shelford this week ready for the onward journey.

Christian relief and development charity Samaritan’s Purse runs Operation Christmas Child every year. The mission is to reach out to children, shipping shoe boxes filled with gifts, hygiene items, clothing and school supplies to children living around the world who are affected by war, faminine, disease and disaster.

