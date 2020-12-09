News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Saffron Walden Reporter Home > News

Knitting group’s efforts for Operation Christmas Child

person

Louise Dunderdale

Published: 5:25 PM December 9, 2020    Updated: 11:13 AM December 16, 2020
Abbey Lane URC members in Saffron Walden have been collecting lots of items to fill the donated shoeboxes. Picture:SUBMITTED

Abbey Lane URC members in Saffron Walden have been collecting lots of items to fill the donated shoeboxes. Picture:SUBMITTED - Credit: Abbey Lane URC

Despite the coronavirus pandemic, members of Abbey Lane United Reformed Church in Saffron Walden have been collecting items for this year’s Samaritan’s Purse shoebox appeal.

Members of their Knit and Natter group provided items including hats, gloves, scarves, puppets and Izzy Dolls. The dolls are five inches high knitted character dolls and come in a range of colours.

The items were delivered to Val and Ken Bowtle who packed 27 boxes. They also added an online box, where the participant can build a shoebox of items online.

The boxes were delivered to the collection point at Shelford this week ready for the onward journey.

Christian relief and development charity Samaritan’s Purse runs Operation Christmas Child every year. The mission is to reach out to children, shipping shoe boxes filled with gifts, hygiene items, clothing and school supplies to children living around the world who are affected by war, faminine, disease and disaster.

You may also want to watch:

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Police seek witnesses to fatal collision

Louise Dunderdale

person

Police: “After the year we’ve all had, we don’t want anyone to...

Louise Dunderdale

person

Gallery

Pupils raise money for school library

Roger Brown

person

Gallery

Santa and his sleigh are visiting our district

Louise Dunderdale

person