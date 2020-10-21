Advanced search

PUBLISHED: 07:00 22 October 2020

Our Shop Local campaign has started! Picture: Saffron Walden Reporter

Archant

We need your help - please support our local independent businesses.

Saffron Walden market place. Picture: Celia Barlett Photography

Our traders have gratefully welcomed your support so far, after Covid lockdown measures eased.

But they are not out of the woods yet.

Internet shopping is taking away some of their much needed sales. And Christmas is now on the horizon.

The Saffron Walden Reporter’s #ShopLocal campaign will be highlighting businesses and services, sharing the good work that is going on around us.

Every single interaction with a local business helps. It also has an unseen domino effect of community support - these businesses are paying staff wages, they are paying for services such as accountancy work, and so the list goes on.

We can’t afford to be complacent - we need these businesses to stay open.

So please help. It really is within your power to make a difference. Let’s all work together and keep our community vibrant and alive.

