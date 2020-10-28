Advanced search

PUBLISHED: 10:00 29 October 2020

Items that promote Saffron Walden in the Tourist Information Centre. Picture: TIC

Saffron Walden Tourist Information Centre

Saffron Walden Tourist Information Centre has launched an e-shop, so local goods, souvenirs and publications are now just a click away.

Items bearing Saffron Walden’s name are proving popular - and not just with daytrippers.

A TIC spokesperson said: “Local people have been shopping for gifts to deliver to quarantining friends and family, and even for ‘feel-good’ individual purchases to boost their own morale. There is evidence of early shopping for Christmas gifts, with many people commenting that they particularly want to support their local shops this year.”

Walden Christmas cards, locally made Christmas puddings, a 2021 calendar and ‘mystery bags’ with a choice of adult or child versions are also in stock.

Christmas hampers, exclusive to the TIC, containing local high quality food will be added soon.

There will even be a special ‘dog hamper’ with local canine treats and a copy of the TIC’s own publication, For Our Dogs.

They stock a range of titles that can help with background reading for family history projects, walking books and maps, artwork, souvenirs and food, and giftwrap.

The TIC spokesperson added: “Many of the TIC’s customers are local people buying gifts for friends and family members who have moved away, and Saffron Walden merchandise from the TIC is a particularly popular choice.

“Over the later summer months the TIC has also seen many British visitors seeking Covid-secure destinations for day trips and short breaks.

“Small to medium sized historic market towns have been thought of as relatively ‘safe’ places to visit and Saffron Walden has matched this expectation well.

“Interestingly, British visitors are perhaps more inclined than foreign visitors to buy souvenirs and gifts, as they are often travelling by car and so are not subject to air-travel luggage restrictions.”

The e-shop is online at www.visitsaffronwalden.gov.uk then look for the ‘shop’ tab.

Items can be bought on a free ‘click & collect’ basis or pay postage and packing and have your items delivered to your door.

Queries about online stock or orders can be answered by email at tourism@saffronwalden.gov.uk or by telephone on 01799 524002, and names can be taken for advance hamper orders.

Saffron Walden Tourist Information Centre is open from 9.30am to 5pm, Monday to Saturday and is a service of Saffron Walden Town Council.

