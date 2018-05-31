Saffron Walden Speakers Group has had international guests as their meetings are now taking place with online video calls

The March meeting of Saffron Walden Speakers saw members saying hello by bumping elbows. Pictured are Paul Cowen and Dan. Picture: Paul Cowen The March meeting of Saffron Walden Speakers saw members saying hello by bumping elbows. Pictured are Paul Cowen and Dan. Picture: Paul Cowen

Guests from abroad have been able to join online video meetings of Saffron Walden Speakers Group, a Toastmaster Club that helps people develop speaking, listening and leadership skills.

Competitions have also gone online, including the UK International speech competition and the evaluation competition.

When not in lockdown, the group meets at the Kings Arms or the town hall on Thursday evenings every fortnight.

In March before lockdown, Saffron Walden Speakers welcomed the town mayor and group members touched elbows in hello instead of shaking hands!

The March meeting of Saffron Walden Speakers included the town council mayor Arthur Coote, pictured on the right. Picture: Paul Cowen The March meeting of Saffron Walden Speakers included the town council mayor Arthur Coote, pictured on the right. Picture: Paul Cowen

Councillor Arthur Coote took part in the Table Topics section of the evening, where people get up to speak for up to two minutes. He spoke about his council duties.

At other meetings, Table Topics has been about nature photos by an avid photographer, and healthy eating by a business that helps people.

Meetings also have a programme called Pathways where there are different types of speaking activities.

Group member Paul Cowen said: “We have a range of abilities in the group but everybody develops as they take part. My first meeting I was shaking like a leaf and had lots of filler words - ums, ers, ands, so’s.”

Mr Cowen said he improved as the weeks went on!

Speakers are given feedback so they can improve.

For a free tryout session email sw-toastmasters@thisisresources.com

