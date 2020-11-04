Advanced search

Shop Local: In lockdown, the community is here to help you

PUBLISHED: 07:00 05 November 2020

Archive picture from before Covid. Dan Eastwood, Heather Asker and Jamie Oliver at Saffron Walden market.

Archant

Saffron Walden’s shops are here to help, so please #ShopLocal.

Councillor Heather Asker, mayor of Saffron Walden Town Council. Picture: Celia BartlettCouncillor Heather Asker, mayor of Saffron Walden Town Council. Picture: Celia Bartlett

That’s the message from town mayor Heather Asker as England begins another lockdown today (Thursday) for four weeks.

Cllr Asker said: “A lot of local businesses are doing their utmost to provide either an online service or click and collect.

“If anyone wants something from local businesses it only takes a phone call.

“If you can’t get in to buy it, you can order it, you can have it delivered, or collection by appointment.”

Cllr Asker said food sellers on the market are an essential service and will be allowed to remain open under coronavirus restrictions.

“Please continue to suppport them,” she said. “We have one of the best markets in the country.”

Cllr Asker said shops and services have worked hard. Since the first lockdown they have installed a number of measures with screens, hand sanitiser, restrictions on the numbers allowed into stores at any one time, one way systems and similar measures.

The town has also focussed on pedestrian safety, with widened areas and 20mph traffic slowed areas in the centre.

“From the council’s perspective, we have worked hard with BID, with Uttlesford District Council. We have looked at what other town councils and authoritioes are doing to see if we can improve. We have social distancing markers, we have pedestrian safety.

“With all the measures we have put into place, as a town we are doing OK. I think that if everybody continues to pull together we can come out of the other side.”

Louise Scutt-Richter, Saffron Walden BID manager, said: “We have a very special and supportive community in Saffron Walden and we know that those who can will support our amazing local businesses and shops before, during and after the current lockdown.”

She said that businesses are working hard to adapt to constantly changing conditions. Many are offering home deliveries, click and collect or sales from their own online shopping sites.

The website www.supportsaffronwalden.co.uk gives opening times and contact details for many town centre businesses.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Saffron Walden Reporter. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

