Shopping locally really does make a difference says Talents of Saffron Walden, backing our Shop Local campaign

Peter Hingston from Talents in Saffron Walden during the big clean up. Picture: Celia Bartlett Photography Copyright © 2020 Celia Bartlett Photography. All rights reserved

Shopping locally DOES make a difference to our community.

That’s the message from Peter Hingston, who has run gifts and cards store Talents on King Street in Saffron Walden with his wife Kate since 1986.

He is backing our Shop Local campaign, which encourages every resident to make a difference by supporting local independent businesses.

That could be by looking at your Christmas list and making a decision to go into the town, or picking local shops that can deliver to your door.

Peter said he’s been so grateful to local shoppers for their ongoing support, and has been encouraged by their kind words to him and fellow traders after coronavirus lockdown restrictions lifted.

And he praised Saffron Walden BID for doing a great job, and said there is plenty of hand sanitiser and safety measures in place such as screens, a one way system and social distancing so that customers and staff can feel safe and secure while they are in the town.

Peter said: “In my view the big online retailers do not contribute to the local community. If people support local businesses it’s not just me they’re supporting. It’s about us all supporting the local community, it’s a circular thing.

“I employ local people. We use local tradespeople, we use local accountants, local legal people.”

Peter said Talents takes an ethical and sustainable approach to the items they sell.

Some products such as candles are manufactured locally, and where items have come from further afield they have built a lasting relationship of trust with their suppliers.

They know they are being supplied by businesses with accountability, who are protecting their workers and paying their wages at an acceptable level.

He added: “If local people want local businesses to remain there we are going to need local support.

“I think we have got great independent stores in the town. The town when it’s bustling on a Saturday, people really like that.”

The store also now has an online shop which can supply items by mail if householders cannot get to them in person.

