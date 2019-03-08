A smashing effort from tennis starlet!

Maximillian Williams with his parents Emma and Michael. Picture: ARCHANT Archant

A Saffron Walden School boy played at Wimbledon in a national tournament last week.

Maximillian Williams with his coach Luke Sponer. Picture: CONTRIBUTED Maximillian Williams with his coach Luke Sponer. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Maximillian Williams, 11, was the only player from Essex to compete in the Road to Wimbledon tournament, after securing victory in regional events.

Max explored the changing rooms where the likes of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal prepare for matches, and, like the super stars, stayed in Wimbledon during the tournament.

A player from Harlow Tennis Club, Max said: "It was exciting playing at Wimbledon where the professionals have been playing."

This time, Max's Wimbledon journey ended in a close tie-break which saw him lose 10-6 on August 14, having made it to the last 16.

Having only taken up tennis four years ago, Max was first coached by Ollie Toms and is now taught by Luke Spooner.