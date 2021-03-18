Gallery

Published: 5:00 PM March 18, 2021

Sarah Ellis of HyperFusion Saffron Walden is a finalist for the Most Inspiring Business Woman award at Best Business Women Awards 2020. Photo: Supplied by Sarah Ellis. - Credit: Supplied by Sarah Ellis

A woman who encouraged Great Chesterford residents to light candles for Sarah Everard is trailblazing women’s safety in the area.

Sarah Ellis, founder of theatre company TIC Box Productions in Saffron Walden, started a safe social media group for Uttlesford women, and is planning to launch one for ‘men allies’.

Her initiative comes after a national vigil was held on Saturday, March 13, in memory of marketing executive Sarah Everard who disappeared while walking home in London on March 3. Her body was found a week later.

Laura Saunders from Great Chesterford put a candle outside her door - Credit: Laura Saunders

Great Chesterford resident Sarah Ellis said: “We put a candle out. I asked my husband and teenage boys to join me outside and we talked and I told them how I feel.

“If people lit a candle on the doorstep, I felt like it would get people talking. I was really encouraged by how many people joined.

Zoë Troughton's candle in Great Chesterford - Credit: Zoë Troughton

Robin Andrews from Duxford put a candle outside her door - Credit: Robin Andrews

“There were really strong winds, but my candle was still lit the next day. I thought that was really symbolic.”

On the safety movement, she said: “As a woman I felt I was grieving not just for Sarah, but for all women who make changes to keep themselves safe, that men don’t have to do.”

R4U District Councillor Louise Pepper, who is also portfolio holder for equalities, said: "I thought the doorstep vigils in the area were a lovely idea.

"That is doing it in a safe environment. You are still showing your solidarity, but you are doing it from the safety of your own home. I think this still sends a strong message.

"We want to make sure female residents are feeling safe in the district. Women feel they should have the same choices as men, they shouldn't feel intimidated."

Cllr Pepper added: "I am really supportive of the anti female violence message, but I also don't think the protests in London should have happened because people weren't socially distancing. We must do what we can during the pandemic to keep safe. Covid cases are going up again.

"Police are in a very difficult role."

Kemi Badenoch MP said: "Like many across the country, I am deeply shocked and saddened by the developments in this case. My thoughts continue to be with Sarah's family and loved ones at this devastating time."

Mrs Badenoch said a new tackling Violence Against Women and Girls (VAWG) Strategy has been brought forward later this year, and Government has reopened a call for evidence to collect views. It will now remain open until March 26.

Metropolitan Police officer Wayne Couzens, 48, of Deal, Kent, will face trial in October, charged with the kidnap and murder of Ms Everard.