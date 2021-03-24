Published: 9:34 AM March 24, 2021

Walden Castle in Saffron Walden joined more than 100 buildings and landmarks by lighting up purple to celebrate the census from March 19 to 21. - Credit: Uttlesford District Council

This year the census took place on Sunday (March 21), and most forms will have been completed online.

Residents who have not completed the document need to do so as soon as possible.

Saffron Walden Town Council in collaboration with the Office for National Statistics has organised a census support event on Wednesday March 31 at 7pm.

A representative from the Office for National Statistics will give a general explanation of how best to complete the census and individual assistance will also be offered.

No need to book – just log in to the Zoom details below https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87146187996?pwd=RFJERHJNM05MQ1p0WUdYM3pqejZDdz09

Meeting ID: 871 4618 7996 Passcode: 327576

For questions about accessing the meeting, contact the Town Clerk at Saffron Walden Town Council by phone on 01799 516501 or email: enquiries@saffronwalden.gov.uk