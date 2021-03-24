News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Saffron Walden Reporter > News

Saffron Walden Town Council organises help for your census form

person

Louise Dunderdale

Published: 9:34 AM March 24, 2021   
Walden Castle in Saffron Walden lit up purple to celebrate the census 2021

Walden Castle in Saffron Walden joined more than 100 buildings and landmarks by lighting up purple to celebrate the census from March 19 to 21. - Credit: Uttlesford District Council

This year the census took place on Sunday (March 21), and most forms will have been completed online.

Residents who have not completed the document need to do so as soon as possible.

Saffron Walden Town Council in collaboration with the Office for National Statistics has organised a census support event on Wednesday March 31 at 7pm.

A representative from the Office for National Statistics will give a general explanation of how best to complete the census and individual assistance will also be offered.

No need to book – just log in to the Zoom details below https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87146187996?pwd=RFJERHJNM05MQ1p0WUdYM3pqejZDdz09

Meeting ID: 871 4618 7996 Passcode: 327576

For questions about accessing the meeting, contact the Town Clerk at Saffron Walden Town Council by phone on 01799 516501 or email: enquiries@saffronwalden.gov.uk

Most Read

  1. 1 Outpouring of love upon closure of century-old corner shop impacted by Covid
  2. 2 Covid: All the deaths in Uttlesford towns and villages over a year 
  3. 3 In pictures: Fun for Comic Relief 2021
  1. 4 Nursery donates £5,000 to charities
  2. 5 Decision scheduled for Stansted Airport planning appeal
  3. 6 Covid reader survey reveals Saffron Walden is ready for a holiday!
  4. 7 Covid - One Year On: Saffron Walden joins the National Day of Reflection
  5. 8 Villages have highest percentage of first Covid jabs in Uttlesford
  6. 9 Music venue announces series of free online performances 
  7. 10 Rail boss: 'Passengers will notice many changes'
Saffron Walden News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Cllr Mike Tayler and Cllr Martin Foley, who represent Thaxted and the Eastons on Uttlesford District

Two district councillors join R4U

Louise Dunderdale

person
Matt Hancock praised Saffron Walden and Stansted work to administer Coronavirus jabs

Coronavirus

Health Secretary's Covid jab thanks for Saffron Walden and Stansted

Louise Dunderdale

person
The site of the proposed Battles/ Pelham Spring solar farm.

Uttlesford District Council

Campaign launched against another solar farm plan for district

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon
Two teenage girls outside in winter.

Charity News

Bishop Stortford College sixth formers walk marathon for love, charity...

Zita Whalley

person