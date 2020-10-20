Advanced search

Saffron Walden Town Council has moved offices

PUBLISHED: 07:00 21 October 2020

Saffron Walden Town Hall. Picture: SaffronPhoto

Saffron Walden Town Hall. Picture: SaffronPhoto

SaffronPhoto 2016

Saffron Walden Town Council has moved offices and is now temporarily in the Town Hall, with office staff in both the Committee Room and Council Chamber.

The previous offices at Emson Close were privately rented and the move results in a saving of approximately £20,000 per year in rent and rates.

You may also want to watch:

Since March 2020, bookings at the Town Hall have reduced due to Covid-19 regulations. Some hirers have started to return and they can still use the Court Room, Assembly Hall or other venues. Wedding bookings are not affected.

The Council Chamber table and chairs have been stored off-site as council meetings are being held online.

Access to the Town Hall and the office environment is restricted as part of efforts to reduce the spread of coronavirus.

Initial contact is encouraged by phone (01799 516501) or email enquiries@saffronwalden.gov.uk), with face to face meetings by prior appointment only and subject to availability. General enquiries can still be dealt with through the Tourist Information Centre on Market Square.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Saffron Walden Reporter. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Saffron Walden Reporter

Saffron Walden Town Council has moved offices

Saffron Walden Town Hall. Picture: SaffronPhoto

Saffron Striders and Castle Hill Tennis Club enjoy good competition despite COVID restrictions

Alan Jones of Saffron Striders ran the half-marathon distance at the Essex Medal Chaser at Finchingfield.

Essex Freemasons support community football in Saffron Walden

Essex Freemasons support community football in Saffron Walden. Adults pictured are Colin Benjamin(Lux Solis), Lee Taylor Asst PGM, Tony Batchelor (Lux Solis), Matt Clare (Club secretary), Vince Taylor (Club Treasurer). Picture: Essex Freemasons

Good day for the U14 Girls of Saffron Walden PSG as they hit Newmarket Town for six

Saffron Walden PSG U14 Girls Black won 6-0 away to Newmarket Town.

Councils invited to submit tree planting proposals for £15,000 project

R4U Councillor Louise Pepper.