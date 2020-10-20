Saffron Walden Town Council has moved offices
PUBLISHED: 07:00 21 October 2020
SaffronPhoto 2016
Saffron Walden Town Council has moved offices and is now temporarily in the Town Hall, with office staff in both the Committee Room and Council Chamber.
The previous offices at Emson Close were privately rented and the move results in a saving of approximately £20,000 per year in rent and rates.
You may also want to watch:
Since March 2020, bookings at the Town Hall have reduced due to Covid-19 regulations. Some hirers have started to return and they can still use the Court Room, Assembly Hall or other venues. Wedding bookings are not affected.
The Council Chamber table and chairs have been stored off-site as council meetings are being held online.
Access to the Town Hall and the office environment is restricted as part of efforts to reduce the spread of coronavirus.
Initial contact is encouraged by phone (01799 516501) or email enquiries@saffronwalden.gov.uk), with face to face meetings by prior appointment only and subject to availability. General enquiries can still be dealt with through the Tourist Information Centre on Market Square.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Saffron Walden Reporter. Click the link in the orange box above for details.