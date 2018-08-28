Town council precept set to increase by 1.5 per cent

Saffron Walden Town Hall Archant

Residents for Uttlesford (R4U) has announced that the Saffron Walden Town Council precept is set to increase by 1.5 per cent for 2019.

R4U Cllr Paul Gadd, leader at Saffron Walden Town Council, said “We’re happy to say that the town council has approved a below inflation tax increase for the second year running.

“There was a £1 million black hole when we inherited the town council finances from the previous administration nearly four years ago. At that time we produced a 5-year financial plan so that we could fix the finances while still investing in our community. That financial plan would see yearly council precept increases in line with the 2 per cent cap.

“We’re pleased to say that we’re performing ahead of plan, so for the second year the 2019 increase is lower than we planned. The 2019 town council precept will increase by 1.5 per cent, which is half the rate of inflation. The rise equates to less than 5p a week.

“While we’ve rebuilt the finances, we’ve also invested in the community, fixing the Town Hall, refurbishing the community centre, Bridge End Gardens, and the Anglo-American playing fields.

“Residents will have noticed we also refurbished the war memorial ahead of the centenary of the ending of the First World War. Our new multi-function paths on the Common have been well received by those that use them. At the same time as doing all of this, we’ve quadrupled the town council’s financial reserves to £240k. This is a responsible level of reserve and allows us to protect the council and tax payer from many unforeseen circumstances.

Cllr Gadd said: “We’d like to thank the officers and councillors of all parties for their hard work. Saffron Walden Town Council is once again a high performing and multi award-winning council.”