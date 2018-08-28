Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Town council precept set to increase by 1.5 per cent

PUBLISHED: 09:33 08 January 2019

Saffron Walden Town Hall

Saffron Walden Town Hall

Archant

Residents for Uttlesford (R4U) has announced that the Saffron Walden Town Council precept is set to increase by 1.5 per cent for 2019.

R4U Cllr Paul Gadd, leader at Saffron Walden Town Council, said “We’re happy to say that the town council has approved a below inflation tax increase for the second year running.

“There was a £1 million black hole when we inherited the town council finances from the previous administration nearly four years ago. At that time we produced a 5-year financial plan so that we could fix the finances while still investing in our community. That financial plan would see yearly council precept increases in line with the 2 per cent cap.

“We’re pleased to say that we’re performing ahead of plan, so for the second year the 2019 increase is lower than we planned. The 2019 town council precept will increase by 1.5 per cent, which is half the rate of inflation. The rise equates to less than 5p a week.

“While we’ve rebuilt the finances, we’ve also invested in the community, fixing the Town Hall, refurbishing the community centre, Bridge End Gardens, and the Anglo-American playing fields.

“Residents will have noticed we also refurbished the war memorial ahead of the centenary of the ending of the First World War. Our new multi-function paths on the Common have been well received by those that use them. At the same time as doing all of this, we’ve quadrupled the town council’s financial reserves to £240k. This is a responsible level of reserve and allows us to protect the council and tax payer from many unforeseen circumstances.

Cllr Gadd said: “We’d like to thank the officers and councillors of all parties for their hard work. Saffron Walden Town Council is once again a high performing and multi award-winning council.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

BMW taken and crashed into building before being returned to owner

Crime news

Disruptions expected this afternoon after person hit by train between Bishop’s Stortford and Broxbourne

Greater Anglia announced that a man had been hit by a train between Bishop's Stortford and Broxbourne.

Person dies after being hit by train near Sawbridgeworth

British Transport Police officers attended the scene. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Council’s plan to address pollution issues with new monitoring station

Traffic congestion in Saffron Walden.

Stansted Airport awards major contract for £150 million arrivals terminal

A computer-generate image of external view of the new arrivals building and plaza. Picture: STANSTED AIRPORT

Most Read

Woman dies after serious A14 crash at Copdock

The incident happened on the A14 at Copdock (stock image) Picture: ANDREW PARTRIDGE

Man dies after crash on Suffolk road

#includeImage($article, 225)

Town road to be closed for emergency repairs

#includeImage($article, 225)

Eight people found on back seats of BMW after police stop

#includeImage($article, 225)

Busy Ipswich road cleared after crash between tractor and car

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Saffron Walden Reporter

Athletics: Brennan bags club championship at Saffron Striders

June Brennan won the Saffron Striders Club Championship

Stansted Airport awards major contract for £150 million arrivals terminal

A computer-generate image of external view of the new arrivals building and plaza. Picture: STANSTED AIRPORT

Town council precept set to increase by 1.5 per cent

Saffron Walden Town Hall

Have you ever thought about standing to be a councillor in Uttlesford?

Council chamber at Uttlesford District Council. Photo: UDC

Rugby: Saffron Walden under-16s see off Shelford on return

Luke Rees and Hugo Carey get stuck in for Saffron Walden under-16s against Shelford (pic Gary Benn)
Drive 24