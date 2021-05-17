Published: 3:45 PM May 17, 2021

Walden mayor Richard Porch has presented £500 of food vouchers to Uttlesford Foodbank.

Cllr Porch spent time talking to the volunteers, who organise the food as it arrives in the depot, date and organise it into different sized parcels for distribution.

Uttlesford Foodbank - Credit: Archant

Sophie Durlacher, the manager of Uttlesford Foodbank, recently said referral numbers have doubled. Their fresh food voucher scheme ensures clients can choose their own fresh food.

Saffron Walden Mayor Richard Porch said: "The whole organisation is most impressive.

"Foodbanks over recent years have seen an increasing demand for their services and that demand has escalated further because of the pandemic.

"Our own foodbank is no exception to that trend and expect to see increasing demand for their services in the coming year.

You may also want to watch:

"On behalf of the Town Council and I am sure our whole community, I would like to take this opportunity to thank Sophie and her team for the tremendous effort that they put in to support our fellow towns folk."