Saffron Walden Town Football Club 1st team players with (left) Claire Hunnable of Saffron Building Society, (centre) Club chair Stuart Vant, and (right) Saffron Building Society CEO Colin Field. Saffron Walden Town Football Club

Saffron Walden Town Football Club has opened a refurbished clubhouse, and has gained a new sponsor.

Club chair Stuart Vant said: “We are delighted to have Saffron Building Society as our new club sponsor.

“It is fantastic to have such a great company involved with the club, this is exceptional news not just for the club and all the players, but the whole Saffron Walden community.

“This is going to be an amazing partnership as we finally have government backing to get the community back around the pitch and get local football back on the map. It’s going to be an amazing season for the Bloods!”

Claire Hunnable, Saffron’s community business partner, said: “I am delighted that Saffron Building Society have been able to support our local team – not just as spectators but as the club sponsor too.

“Our head office is in the town, we have a close affinity to the local community, and we can’t wait to be more involved with this great local team as they play in the Essex Senior League.”

Saffron Walden Town Football Club was formed in 1872 and is the oldest remaining club in Essex, and the 18th oldest in the world. The club has the 1sts, reserves and the Under 18s. The first team feature in the Essex senior league with fixtures due soon.