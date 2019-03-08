Honour for Uttlesford venues in top travel guide

Saffron Walden Market Archant

The world-renowned travel guide 'Lonely Planet' has ranked Saffron Walden market as one of the most un-missable experiences across Great Britain, Northern Ireland and the Channel Islands.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Clerk to Saffron Walden Town Council, Lisa Courtney, was overjoyed by the recognition saying: "It is well managed by town council staff and we have a great mix of hard-working, enthusiastic market traders."

The market was ranked in 429th place in the UK.

Meanwhile Audley End House and Gardens came in at 442nd alongside 17 more East Anglian destinations on the list.

The list is part of Lonely Planet's new book 'The Ultimate United Kingdom Travelist' which ranks the top 500 things to do in the UK and is the first of its kind to be put together by the travel experts.

It is available to purchase from Hart's Books in Saffron Walden for under £20.