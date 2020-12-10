Advanced search

Gallery

In pictures: first snow of winter in North Essex

PUBLISHED: 12:00 11 December 2020

A couple take phone snaps of their dog in the market place. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

A couple take phone snaps of their dog in the market place. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Copyright © 2020 Celia Bartlett Photography. All rights reserved

Saffron Walden and many parts of the north Essex district woke to snowy scenes on Friday (Dec 4).

Snow in a festive Saffron Walden market place. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHYSnow in a festive Saffron Walden market place. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

The snow may not have been “deep and crisp and even” but it still caused much delight, as these pictures show.

Commuters had to brush vehicles clear. Pedestrians had to take care not to slip. And pet dogs looked somewhat bemused by it all.

The first snow of the winter was short lived, however, with rain and warmer temperatures washing it away.

Since then, there has been a return to higher daytime temperatures, with some fog and freezing fog patches.

Snow in Saffron Walden market place, December 2020. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHYSnow in Saffron Walden market place, December 2020. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

The Met Office said they expect temperatures to be normal or mild in the run up to Christmas, but with a chance of turning colder again later.

It’s too soon to say whether this year will be a white Christmas, as the Met Office’s forecast does not reach to December 25 yet.

Driving in the early morning snow, Saffron Walden, December 2020. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHYDriving in the early morning snow, Saffron Walden, December 2020. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Clearing the first snow of winter from the car in Saffron Walden before leaving for work. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHYClearing the first snow of winter from the car in Saffron Walden before leaving for work. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Clearing the snow from the car before leaving for work, Saffron Walden December 2020. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHYClearing the snow from the car before leaving for work, Saffron Walden December 2020. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Walks through the first snow of winter on their way to work, Saffron Walden, December 2020. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHYWalks through the first snow of winter on their way to work, Saffron Walden, December 2020. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

As the daylight arrives, the snowy conditions on the road become apparent in Saffron Walden. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHYAs the daylight arrives, the snowy conditions on the road become apparent in Saffron Walden. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

A couple take mobile phone snaps of their dog in the market place. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHYA couple take mobile phone snaps of their dog in the market place. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

A bemused dog stands in the snow in Saffron Walden market place, the first snow of winter 2020. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHYA bemused dog stands in the snow in Saffron Walden market place, the first snow of winter 2020. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

A bemused dog stands in the snow in a festive Saffron Walden market place. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHYA bemused dog stands in the snow in a festive Saffron Walden market place. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

You may also want to watch:

Saffron Walden residents woke up to the first snow of winter, December 2020. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHYSaffron Walden residents woke up to the first snow of winter, December 2020. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Saffron Walden residents witnessed a blanket of snow as well as floods last week. Picture: Chris KidmanSaffron Walden residents witnessed a blanket of snow as well as floods last week. Picture: Chris Kidman

Saffron Walden residents witnessed a blanket of snow as well as floods last week. Picture: Chris KidmanSaffron Walden residents witnessed a blanket of snow as well as floods last week. Picture: Chris Kidman

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Saffron Walden Reporter. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Saffron Walden Reporter

In pictures: first snow of winter in North Essex

A couple take phone snaps of their dog in the market place. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

In pictures: Christmas cheer across the district

Debbie Hare sent us this photo of festive lights from Howard Road, Saffron Walden. Picture: DEBBIE HARE

Covid vaccine: Please don’t call surgeries to book vaccination appointments until invited

Coronavirus vaccines are coming soon. Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Online event seeks to encourage future teachers

The Get Into Teaching event is being held online this year. Picture: THE SAFFRON TEACHING SCHOOL HUB

Possessor film review: Fans of Cronenberg senior will find plenty to savour in this work from his offspring

Andrea Riseborough in Possessor. Picture: Signature Entertainment