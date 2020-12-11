News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
In pictures: first snow of winter in North Essex

Louise Dunderdale

Published: 12:00 PM December 11, 2020    Updated: 11:13 AM December 16, 2020
A couple take phone snaps of their dog in the market place. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Saffron Walden and many parts of the north Essex district woke to snowy scenes on Friday (Dec 4).

Snow in a festive Saffron Walden market place. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

The snow may not have been “deep and crisp and even” but it still caused much delight, as these pictures show.

Commuters had to brush vehicles clear. Pedestrians had to take care not to slip. And pet dogs looked somewhat bemused by it all.

The first snow of the winter was short lived, however, with rain and warmer temperatures washing it away.

Since then, there has been a return to higher daytime temperatures, with some fog and freezing fog patches.

Snow in Saffron Walden market place, December 2020. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

The Met Office said they expect temperatures to be normal or mild in the run up to Christmas, but with a chance of turning colder again later.

It’s too soon to say whether this year will be a white Christmas, as the Met Office’s forecast does not reach to December 25 yet.

Driving in the early morning snow, Saffron Walden, December 2020. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Clearing the first snow of winter from the car in Saffron Walden before leaving for work. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Clearing the snow from the car before leaving for work, Saffron Walden December 2020. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Walks through the first snow of winter on their way to work, Saffron Walden, December 2020. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

As the daylight arrives, the snowy conditions on the road become apparent in Saffron Walden. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

A couple take mobile phone snaps of their dog in the market place. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

A bemused dog stands in the snow in Saffron Walden market place, the first snow of winter 2020. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTO...

A bemused dog stands in the snow in a festive Saffron Walden market place. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Saffron Walden residents woke up to the first snow of winter, December 2020. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Saffron Walden residents witnessed a blanket of snow as well as floods last week. Picture: Chris Kidman

Saffron Walden residents witnessed a blanket of snow as well as floods last week. Picture: Chris Kidman

