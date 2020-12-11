Gallery
In pictures: first snow of winter in North Essex
- Credit: Celia Bartlett
Saffron Walden and many parts of the north Essex district woke to snowy scenes on Friday (Dec 4).
The snow may not have been “deep and crisp and even” but it still caused much delight, as these pictures show.
Commuters had to brush vehicles clear. Pedestrians had to take care not to slip. And pet dogs looked somewhat bemused by it all.
The first snow of the winter was short lived, however, with rain and warmer temperatures washing it away.
Since then, there has been a return to higher daytime temperatures, with some fog and freezing fog patches.
The Met Office said they expect temperatures to be normal or mild in the run up to Christmas, but with a chance of turning colder again later.
It’s too soon to say whether this year will be a white Christmas, as the Met Office’s forecast does not reach to December 25 yet.
