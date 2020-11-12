Advanced search

Christmas memory tree in the Market Square will raise funds for town mayor’s appeal

PUBLISHED: 12:00 13 November 2020

Saffron Walden’s Market Square will have a Christmas memory tree for the fourth year. Picture: TOURIST INFORMATION CENTRE

Saffron Walden's Market Square will have a Christmas memory tree for the fourth year. Picture: TOURIST INFORMATION CENTRE

Saffron Walden Tourist Information Centre

Saffron Walden’s Market Square will have a Christmas memory tree for the fourth year.

Baubles go on sale from Monday, November 16 and can have special messages written on them.

There will be a choice of traditional silver baubles or new wooden baubles with scope for designs and messages on both sides.

Rachel Thomas of the Tourist Information Centre said baubles from the TIC and sponsors Peasgood & Skeates could be to someone who has died, or be any affectionate message to anyone, even to a pet, that is loved or missed.

She said: “The message will also be copied into a ‘Memory Book’ which will remain in the town’s archive for posterity.”

Phil Warner, general manager of Peasgood & Skeates, said: “It is an opportunity for people to reflect and remember, and a lovely tribute to those who are no longer with us.”

Cash raised from the £2 minimum donation will go to town mayor Heather Asker’s nominated charity, Fairycroft House.

The Christmas lights will be switched on in late November.

While the TIC is shut to personal callers because of national lockdown restrictions, payments can be taken by telephone and the message transcribed. Call 01799 524002 between 9.30am and 5pm.

