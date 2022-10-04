News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Saffron Walden Reporter > News

Delegation visits Saffron Walden's twin town in Germany

Anne Suslak

Published: 12:03 PM October 4, 2022
Updated: 12:28 PM October 4, 2022
A delegation from Saffron Walden visited their twin town of Bad Wildungen in Germany

A delegation from Saffron Walden visited their twin town of Bad Wildungen in Germany - Credit: Saffron Walden Tourist Information Centre

A delegation of nine local people visited Saffron Walden's twin town of Bad Wildungen in Germany last week.

The group included Mayor and Mayoress Cllr James and Sheila de Vries, along with representatives from the community, business and tourism sectors, Bridge End Gardens and the arts.

Highlights from the trip included a reception at Bad Wildungen Town Hall, complete with national flags flying, a visit to the historic Edersee Dam, a tour of the Spa Museum and a community dinner.

Cllr de Vries said: "We were honoured to receive such a warm welcome. Our generous hosts really made the trip special, from the moment we arrived until the very moment we left.

"Thank you to our delegation of local business and cultural representatives for supporting this important relationship, Saffron Walden was extremely well represented.”

The group thanked Bad Wildungen's Mayor Gutheil for his kindness and hospitality.

Saffron Walden hopes to receive a visit from Bad Wildungen in August 2023.

