Saffron Walden commemorated the 75th anniversary of VJ Day

The wreath laid at Saffron Walden's war memorial to commemorate the 75th anniversary of VJ Day. Picture: Saffron Walden Royal British Legion Saffron Walden branch of Royal British Legion

With no formal gatherings permitted, a simple ceremony at Saffron Walden’s war memorial commemorated the 75th anniversary of VJ Day on Saturday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Standard was paraded by Saffron Walden Royal British Legion Branch Chairman, Bob Curran.

You may also want to watch:

A bugler sounded the Last Post at 11am to mark the start of a two minute silence. A wreath was laid by Councillor John Moran, Branch President, after which a short service was conducted by Canon Chris Bishop.

This included reading the following seven names from the war memorial who lost their lives in the Far East: Charles Benjamin BADMAN, 4th Suffolks; Alfred Edward BOWERS, 5th Suffolks; Stanley Reginald CLARKE, Royal Artillary; Eric John GRAVES, RAFVR; Henry Charles KETTERIDGE, 1st Beds & Herts; Cyril H WALTERS, 5th Suffolks; Charles A WELCH, RAFVR.

In attendance were Saffron Walden mayor Cllr Heather Asker, deputy mayor Cllr Richard Porch, Cllr Richard Freeman, as well as other Legion Branch members and a number of residents who paid their respects.