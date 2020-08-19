Saffron Walden commemorated the 75th anniversary of VJ Day
PUBLISHED: 12:00 19 August 2020
Saffron Walden branch of Royal British Legion
With no formal gatherings permitted, a simple ceremony at Saffron Walden’s war memorial commemorated the 75th anniversary of VJ Day on Saturday.
The Standard was paraded by Saffron Walden Royal British Legion Branch Chairman, Bob Curran.
A bugler sounded the Last Post at 11am to mark the start of a two minute silence. A wreath was laid by Councillor John Moran, Branch President, after which a short service was conducted by Canon Chris Bishop.
This included reading the following seven names from the war memorial who lost their lives in the Far East: Charles Benjamin BADMAN, 4th Suffolks; Alfred Edward BOWERS, 5th Suffolks; Stanley Reginald CLARKE, Royal Artillary; Eric John GRAVES, RAFVR; Henry Charles KETTERIDGE, 1st Beds & Herts; Cyril H WALTERS, 5th Suffolks; Charles A WELCH, RAFVR.
In attendance were Saffron Walden mayor Cllr Heather Asker, deputy mayor Cllr Richard Porch, Cllr Richard Freeman, as well as other Legion Branch members and a number of residents who paid their respects.
