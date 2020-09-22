Advanced search

First Window on Walden pop-up event declared a success

PUBLISHED: 09:29 22 September 2020 | UPDATED: 09:29 22 September 2020

Window on Walden was held in the centre of Saffron Walden. Picture: Mandy Weetch of Saffron Walden BID

Mandy Weetch @ Saffron Walden BID

The first ever Window on Walden pop-up event was held in Saffron Walden’s Market Square.

Participants showcased food and drink, hair products and mortgages.

Saffron Walden BID, who have been working with Saffron Walden Town Council on ways to promote the town and businesses, decided that a special event just for traders was a great alternative to the usual Tuesday and Saturday markets.

The Covid-19 temporary road closures gave them the opportunity to try this.

BID funded the costs including hiring the show stalls.

Terry Frostick, town council Market Manager, said: “Window on Walden was very well received.

“There was a great buzzing atmosphere throughout the day. It was good to see the local retailers in the Market Square engaging with each other and the people of Saffron Walden. It was especially noticeable by the comments that local people were finding out about shops they did not know Saffron Walden had.”

Julie Redfern, the BID Vice Chair, said: “We the BID team have loved how the officers of SWTC have worked with us as a team, not just today but through the whole period.”

