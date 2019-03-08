Jennie from Saffron Walden is a cut above the rest in her bid to raise funds for charity

A woman from Saffron Walden who is running the London Marathon next month in memory of her friend has cut more than a foot off her hair as part of fundraising efforts.

Jennie Brown is running the marathon in memory of friend Leah Maylin, who died in January last year at the age of 35 after battling a brain tumour.

“In January 2018 the worlds of too many people changed due to a brain tumour,” Jennie said. “Not only did I lose a friend, her children lost their mum, her husband lost his wife, her parents lost their daughter, her siblings lost a sister, too many people to count lost her as a friend and the world lost the most beautiful, caring, fun-loving and simply the loveliest person.”

Jennie’s training is well under way and to make sure she raises the funds, she pledged to donate 26.2cm of her hair to charity.

“I had quite a flurry of donations in the week leading up to the event. I honoured my pledge, and in the end had an impressive 40cm cut off of my hair instead of the original ‘marathon’ 26.2cm I promised.

“It was all safely packaged up and sent off to the Little Princess Trust, which makes wigs for children and young adults who have lost their own hair following treatment. I would like to thanks Lisa at Nineteen57 in Saffron Walden for generously donating her time to do the cut for me- she had quite a challenge with the amount of hair I had.”

Jennie says she wants to raise as much money for Brain Tumour Research and also raise awareness of the need for early diagnosis of the disease.

“I feel very overwhelmed by the response I’ve had from friends, family and complete strangers for their generosity and would like to say ‘thank you’ to everyone who has sponsored me so far,” said Jennie.

Sponsor Jennie at https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/JennieBrown8.