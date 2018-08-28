Saffron Walden woman set to run marathon in memory of ‘beautiful’ friend

Leah Maylin and Jennie Brown - Leah died in January last year from a brain tumour and Jennie from Saffron Walden will be running the London Marathon in her memory.

A woman from Saffron Walden is aiming to raise £3,000 for Brain Tumour Research by running the London Marathon in memory of a friend who died from the disease at the age of 35.

Jennie Brown from Saffron Walden will be running the London Marathon in memory of her friend. Picture: CONTRIBUTED Jennie Brown from Saffron Walden will be running the London Marathon in memory of her friend. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Jennie Brown is running the marathon in memory of her friend Leah Maylin, who died in January last year after battling a brain tumour.

She said: “I’ve always had my running limits and said I would never do it, but I’ve learned the hard way recently that life is too short.

“I’ve decided to run the London Marathon to raise money for Brain Tumour Research in memory of Leah. In January 2018 the worlds of too many people changed due to a brain tumour.

“Not only did I lose a friend, her children lost their mum, her husband lost his wife, her parents lost their daughter, her siblings lost a sister, too many people to count lost her as a friend and the world lost the most beautiful, caring, fun-loving and simply the loveliest person.

“The shock and pain that her passing has caused for so many people is simply unmeasurable, which is why I want to raise as much money for Brain Tumour Research and also raise awareness for the need of early diagnosis of this devastating disease. The statistics surrounding brain tumours are shocking, for something that you think of being so rare, really, it’s not.”

Jennie’s training is well under way and to make sure she raises the funds, she has also pledged to hold cake sales and donate 26cm of her hair to charity.

She said: “Local salon owner Lisa Chapman, owner of Nineteen57 in Saffron Walden, has generously agreed to do the big cut for me on March 2, but I would like to have raised at least £2,500 towards my target before then. That way I can really concentrate on my final month of training before the big day.

“Any amount you can spare, no matter how small will help the charity and also give me a boost in the long cold days of training I have ahead of me.”

Donate by visiting https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/JennieBrown8.