Video

Traffic mounting kerb and driving along pavement sparks safety fears in Saffron Walden

Saffron Walden resident Gill Hawley is alarmed at vehicles mounting the kerb and driving along the pavement to squeeze past parked vehicles. Picture: Gill Hawley Gill Hawley

Supermarket delivery lorries, cement mixers and other vehicles have been mounting the kerb and driving on a Saffron Walden pavement to squeeze past parked vehicles on a narrow street, sparking significant safety fears.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A cement truck mounts the kerb on to the pavement in Hill Street, Saffron Walden. Picture: Gill Hawley A cement truck mounts the kerb on to the pavement in Hill Street, Saffron Walden. Picture: Gill Hawley

Gill Hawley of Saffron Barns, between Fatface and Dominoes on Hill Street, is so concerned that someone will be injured, or a vehicle could demolish her property wall that she has started enquiries to get double red lines installed on the road to stop vehicles parking, loading and unloading.

Mrs Hawley has spoken of her concerns at two Saffron Walden Town Council meetings in the last week.

She told one meeting: “It’s only a matter of time before there’s a serious accident.”

And she told a second evening meeting she had been awake since 2.30am because a vehicle had mounted the kerb on to the pavement, right next to her bedroom window.

Difficulties with traffic on Hill Street, Saffron Walden. Picture: Gill Hawley Difficulties with traffic on Hill Street, Saffron Walden. Picture: Gill Hawley

Parking on the street is currently allowed from 6pm to 8am, and on Sunday without restrictions, but parked vehicles made it very hard for other traffic, she said. A nearby car park is available out of hours for vehicles to park.

Mrs Hawley moved into the barn conversion in Saffron Walden in October because she wanted to be near her daughter and grandson, and used to visit the town when her daughter was at university in Cambridge.

Speaking to the Reporter, Mrs Hawley said: “I love it here. I’ve got to know my neighbours when we’ve come out for the 8pm NHS clap, and I’ve joined the choir. I like the community feeling.”

She added: “If you are sitting in my lounge, to listen to what it sounds like, it’s awful.

Vehicles mounting the kerb on to the pavement come very close to Saffron Walden resident Gill Hawley's home, such as this lorry outside her window. Picture: Gill Hawley Vehicles mounting the kerb on to the pavement come very close to Saffron Walden resident Gill Hawley's home, such as this lorry outside her window. Picture: Gill Hawley

“My bedroom is above my lounge. They could demolish the house if they hit it. There shouldn’t be parking along that part of the road.

“If a child was running along, and a truck comes along, somebody would be killed.”

Saffron Walden Town Councillors have advised Mrs Hawley to apply for an H-bar white line in front of her dropped kerb drive access, and to gather the written support from neighbours and neighbouring businesses for double red lines. She has already made an application to North Essex Parking Partnership and the extra support will be added to the report which will go before the district council.

A vehicle squeezes through on Hill Street, Saffron Walden. Picture: Gill Hawley A vehicle squeezes through on Hill Street, Saffron Walden. Picture: Gill Hawley

Gill Hawley at her Saffron Walden home. Picture: Hawley family Gill Hawley at her Saffron Walden home. Picture: Hawley family

Gill Hawley standing next to her home in Saffron Walden. Mrs Hawley is worried about road safety. Picture: Hawley family Gill Hawley standing next to her home in Saffron Walden. Mrs Hawley is worried about road safety. Picture: Hawley family