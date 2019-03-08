Native wine varieties are focus of business set up by entrepreneurs

A new online-only wine shop has been launched by two friends from Saffron Walden to celebrate English varieties.

The website - elizabethrosewines.co.uk - was launched on September 14 and named after its two owners, Becky Glover and Sara Thake.

"We have been friends since school and our middle names are Elizabeth and Rose. We wanted to use them as they are really personal to us but also English," Becky said.

The ladies are both aged 28 and have always lived in Saffron Walden. Becky said they "want to get other young people excited about wine as well".

They have a wide range of wines on offer: organic, vegan, and biodynamic.

"We sell around 100 bottles of different wine so we hope there is something for everyone," said Becky.

"Our main ambition is to make it easy to buy for everyone else to fall in love with the wine that this country produces."

Customers may choose to buy one bottle, a mix and match case or 100 bottles of the same wine. The wines are sold in small batches so the wine producers can make sure they get a fair price.

Although Becky and Sara have enjoyed the world's wines for years, they focus on English wine because they want to support small and local businesses, with the added benefit of reduced 'wine miles' being kinder to the environment.

They enjoy the stories behind family-run vineyards, which they share on their website. Becky said: "People have individual stories behind and it's such a labour of love that it needs to be shared with people so that they know how much hard work goes into every bottle of wine they are buying."

Tuffon Hall, based in Sible Hedingham, is one of the local vineyards the business collaborates with.

Becky said: "They have been doing it for four-and-a-half generations. It's only been in recent years that they turned it into a vineyard so now what they do is call every bottle of wine after one of their children. The oldest is nine, the youngest is four, so they thought, 'what a great legacy to leave to these children.'"