Advanced search

Local Recall

Native wine varieties are focus of business set up by entrepreneurs

PUBLISHED: 08:10 11 October 2019 | UPDATED: 08:10 11 October 2019

Becky Glover and Sara Thake. Photo: CONTRIBUTED

Becky Glover and Sara Thake. Photo: CONTRIBUTED

Archant

A new online-only wine shop has been launched by two friends from Saffron Walden to celebrate English varieties.

Oxney Organic Pinot Noir Rose is one of the wines sold on their website. Photo: CONTRIBUTEDOxney Organic Pinot Noir Rose is one of the wines sold on their website. Photo: CONTRIBUTED

The website - elizabethrosewines.co.uk - was launched on September 14 and named after its two owners, Becky Glover and Sara Thake.

"We have been friends since school and our middle names are Elizabeth and Rose. We wanted to use them as they are really personal to us but also English," Becky said.

The ladies are both aged 28 and have always lived in Saffron Walden. Becky said they "want to get other young people excited about wine as well".

They have a wide range of wines on offer: organic, vegan, and biodynamic.

"We sell around 100 bottles of different wine so we hope there is something for everyone," said Becky.

"Our main ambition is to make it easy to buy for everyone else to fall in love with the wine that this country produces."

Customers may choose to buy one bottle, a mix and match case or 100 bottles of the same wine. The wines are sold in small batches so the wine producers can make sure they get a fair price.

Although Becky and Sara have enjoyed the world's wines for years, they focus on English wine because they want to support small and local businesses, with the added benefit of reduced 'wine miles' being kinder to the environment.

They enjoy the stories behind family-run vineyards, which they share on their website. Becky said: "People have individual stories behind and it's such a labour of love that it needs to be shared with people so that they know how much hard work goes into every bottle of wine they are buying."

Tuffon Hall, based in Sible Hedingham, is one of the local vineyards the business collaborates with.

Becky said: "They have been doing it for four-and-a-half generations. It's only been in recent years that they turned it into a vineyard so now what they do is call every bottle of wine after one of their children. The oldest is nine, the youngest is four, so they thought, 'what a great legacy to leave to these children.'"

Topic Tags:

Most Read

“It’s what happens nowadays”: manager of ram-raided Thaxted garage speaks out and says he plans to reopen today

A police cordon was visible around Saracens filling station today, October 10. Photo: ARCHANT

Essex teenager Maddi after surgery in America to help her walk asks: “Will I be able to dance?”

A smiling Maddi after her surgery in St Louis

Police investigating ram raid at Thaxted garage

Police are investigating a ram raid at a garage in Thaxted early this morning (October 10). Picture: Archant

Hundreds turn out for the relaunch of buffy bus

Buffy Bus and some of its visitors. Photo: Roger King

Author Jojo Moyes tells Saffron Walden about small town life in rural Kentucky

Katherine Heslop and Jojo Moyes. Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

“It’s what happens nowadays”: manager of ram-raided Thaxted garage speaks out and says he plans to reopen today

A police cordon was visible around Saracens filling station today, October 10. Photo: ARCHANT

Essex teenager Maddi after surgery in America to help her walk asks: “Will I be able to dance?”

A smiling Maddi after her surgery in St Louis

Police investigating ram raid at Thaxted garage

Police are investigating a ram raid at a garage in Thaxted early this morning (October 10). Picture: Archant

Hundreds turn out for the relaunch of buffy bus

Buffy Bus and some of its visitors. Photo: Roger King

Author Jojo Moyes tells Saffron Walden about small town life in rural Kentucky

Katherine Heslop and Jojo Moyes. Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the Saffron Walden Reporter

Bloods look to bloom at Biggleswade

Charlie Cole receives the September player of the month award from Stuart Vant

Native wine varieties are focus of business set up by entrepreneurs

Becky Glover and Sara Thake. Photo: CONTRIBUTED

Precious objects found across Essex are declared treasure

Medieval gold finger ring found in Bradfield, Essex. Photo: CONTRIBUTED.

Saffron Walden duo help East of England to success

Peter Thompson and Stef Godfrey helped the East of England win at the Annual Masters Inter Area Cross Country Championships

“It’s what happens nowadays”: manager of ram-raided Thaxted garage speaks out and says he plans to reopen today

A police cordon was visible around Saracens filling station today, October 10. Photo: ARCHANT
Drive 24