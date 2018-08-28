Saffron Walden youngster donates hair to Little Princess Trust

Sophia from Saffron Walden cut almost 50cm off her hair for charity. Picture: CONTRIBUTED Archant

A youngster from Saffron Walden has raised more than £100 for charity by cutting nearly 50cm off her hair.

Sophia Ward has donated 46cm to the Little Princess Trust, a charity that makes wigs for children who have lost their hair.

The process took about 45 minutes and, after it was done, there was still plenty of hair to spare.

Sophia, a Year 8 pupil at Saffron Walden County High School, said: “More awareness should be raised about how hard it is for children who have lost their hair and, in the process, their self esteem so to use my hair to make another child happy gives me so much joy. It was also a pain to take care of.”

Hairdressers Frank Riccio was delighted to hear that she was doing it for charity and cut her hair free of charge. To date, about £130 has been collected.

To donate, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/caroline-edmundson.