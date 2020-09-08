Newport youth arts competition open to entries

A youth arts competition with cash prizes of up to £25 is now receiving submissions until September 30 at 5pm.

The competition is open to young people aged 9 to 18 and is open to creative works of art, writing and photography.

Entries have to include name, age and Newport connection and can be sent to summercompetition.npc@gmail.com. There is a limit of one entry per person.

The contest is organised by local businesses, together with Joyce Frankland Academy, Newport Parish Council, Newport Youth Club and Essex County Council,

Harts Books, Colorcraft, and Saffron Sports are contributing prizes, and stated that they are keen to support the competition.

A Newport Parish Council spokesperson said: “Isolation has been hard. This community competition will help young people express themselves, on whatever takes their imagination – whether nature, friendship, or sense of community. Every child is creative, and engaging with creativity is uplifting. We hope that parents will encourage their children to enter.”