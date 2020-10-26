Saffron Walden church uses video streaming to allow services to be broadcast online

St Mary’s Church has installed a video streaming system which allows services in church to be broadcast on YouTube.

Under government guidance on social distancing, St Mary’s in Saffron Walden can take 50 to 70 people, wearing masks, compared with a regular congregation of 200 plus.

Sunday communion services are therefore being streamed live via YouTube and 10am communion services are shared on Zoom.

The All Souls Service, especially for people who have been bereaved, will be available on YouTube at 4pm on Sunday November 1, and the recording will remain available for a limited time.

For the Remembrance Day service at 10.30 am on November 8, for which the church is normally full, there will be a restricted congregation in church from 50 households, who must be registered in advance. This service will also be available on YouTube.

Plans are also taking shape for streaming Christmas services.

For YouTube services see www.stmaryssaffronwalden.org/servicesinchurch and for Zoom services contact the Parish Office on 01799 506024 between Monday and Friday, 9am to 12noon email team@stmaryssaffronwalden.org.

Details for registering to attend services in church are also available on the church website and from the Parish Office.

Churchwarden Denis Tindley said: “I am very grateful to those church members who have moved so fast so that those who cannot attend in person at present can still join our worship. This will also help those who cannot attend in normal times when they return.”