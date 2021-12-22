News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Revealed: The best Christmas display in Walden

Louise Dunderdale

Published: 7:00 AM December 22, 2021
Saffron Walden mayor Richard Porch with the Christmas lights competition winner and her family, Sheds Lane, Saffron Walden

A competition to reward the best Christmas house and gardens display has chosen a winner.

Jackie Monk of Sheds Lane, Saffron Walden, wowed the judges at Saffron Walden Initiative. It is the first year the contest has run.

Saffron Walden Initiative chair Jacqui Portway, town mayor Richard Porch, and town clerk Lisa Courtney revealed the news to the delighted household when they opened their door.

Councillor Porch said: "It really is quite something, absolutely unbelievable."

The winner has received a Scotsdales Garden Centre voucher. Paul Bellany of Creative Walden has made a video of the event which includes a performance by Rock Choir.

The standard of entries was so high that a Highly Commended certificate has been awarded to Niki Allen of Wards Croft.

Niki Allen and family members with Saffron Walden mayor Richard Porch

Niki Allen of Wards Croft, Saffron Walden was awarded Highly Commended in the Saffron Walden Initiative competition - Credit: Dominic Davey

Jacqui Portway, who organised the event with Cindy Whife, said: "Both entries are in memory of a loved one and have given such delight to the community."

