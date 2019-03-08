Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Young Speedway star 'in intensive care' following collision

PUBLISHED: 10:11 17 June 2019 | UPDATED: 10:11 17 June 2019

Speedway hopeful Sam Norris, from Linton.

Speedway hopeful Sam Norris, from Linton.

Archant

Young speedway star Sam Norris, from Linton, is in a serious condition in hospital following a collision during a race in Glasgow.

According to the official Speedway GB website, Norris remains in intensive care following an incident in a race at Ashfield Stadium on Sunday.

Norris was competing in the 250cc section of the event and is said to have been seriously injured.

Speedway GB said the event, the British Youth Championship, was abandoned following the incident, which happened during the heat 23 race.

A statement on the website said: "All in British Speedway send our thoughts and very best wishes to Sam and his family."

On the Sam Norris official Facebook page, a statement read: "Sam is now at paediatric intensive care unit in Glasgow, he has a serious brain injury, the staff are observing his condition. He's on life support. Thank to all concerned and please pray for him to get well."

Most Read

Young Speedway star ‘in intensive care’ following collision

Speedway hopeful Sam Norris, from Linton.

Union warns of “severe disruption” for easyJet passengers at Stansted Airport as strike vote looms

EasyJet operates out of Stansted Airport. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Police investigate after reports of man acting ‘inappropriately’ near play area

Young speedway hope Norris needs help to build career in British leagues and beyond!

Speedway hopeful Sam Norris is looking for sponsorship

Yellow weather warning issued for thunderstorms across East of England

Yellow weather warning across East of England for thunderstorms

Most Read

Young Speedway star ‘in intensive care’ following collision

Speedway hopeful Sam Norris, from Linton.

Union warns of “severe disruption” for easyJet passengers at Stansted Airport as strike vote looms

EasyJet operates out of Stansted Airport. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Police investigate after reports of man acting ‘inappropriately’ near play area

Young speedway hope Norris needs help to build career in British leagues and beyond!

Speedway hopeful Sam Norris is looking for sponsorship

Yellow weather warning issued for thunderstorms across East of England

Yellow weather warning across East of England for thunderstorms

Latest from the Saffron Walden Reporter

Yellow weather warning issued for thunderstorms across East of England

Yellow weather warning across East of England for thunderstorms

Union warns of “severe disruption” for easyJet passengers at Stansted Airport as strike vote looms

EasyJet operates out of Stansted Airport. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Young Speedway star ‘in intensive care’ following collision

Speedway hopeful Sam Norris, from Linton.

Police investigate after reports of man acting ‘inappropriately’ near play area

CCTV appeal after charity box is stolen from hotel

The man police would like to speak to in connection with the incident. Picture: ESSEX POLICE
Drive 24