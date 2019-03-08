Young Speedway star 'in intensive care' following collision

Speedway hopeful Sam Norris, from Linton. Archant

Young speedway star Sam Norris, from Linton, is in a serious condition in hospital following a collision during a race in Glasgow.

According to the official Speedway GB website, Norris remains in intensive care following an incident in a race at Ashfield Stadium on Sunday.

Norris was competing in the 250cc section of the event and is said to have been seriously injured.

Speedway GB said the event, the British Youth Championship, was abandoned following the incident, which happened during the heat 23 race.

A statement on the website said: "All in British Speedway send our thoughts and very best wishes to Sam and his family."

On the Sam Norris official Facebook page, a statement read: "Sam is now at paediatric intensive care unit in Glasgow, he has a serious brain injury, the staff are observing his condition. He's on life support. Thank to all concerned and please pray for him to get well."