Sam Norris making progress in bid to recover from Speedway crash

PUBLISHED: 09:04 19 June 2019 | UPDATED: 09:04 19 June 2019

Speedway hopeful Sam Norris, from Linton.

Archant

A young speedway star from Linton has made progress in his battle to recover from a life-threatening crash.

Sam Norris, 15, was placed on life support after a crash at the Ashfield Stadium in Glasgow, on Sunday, while racing in the British Youth Championships.

While he remains in intensive care, a statement on his official Facebook page said he had been taken off a ventilator and head scans had revealed there didn't appear to be any signs of lasting damage.

The statement said: "[Sam is] now off the ventilator but still unconscious and clearly has a long way to go. Thank you for all your messages and prayers. We might not reply but we read every one to Sam hoping that he can hear us and knows that you're all thinking of him. He's going to win this race."

Sam, a pupil at Linton Village College, was competing in the 250cc section of the championships when he was injured. The championships were abandoned following the incident, which happened during the heat 23 race.

A statement on the website said: "All in British Speedway send our thoughts and very best wishes to Sam and his family."

Meanwhile, a crowdfunding page set up to support Sam has raised more than £4,000 in a week. The page had a target of £3,000 to cover the costs of travel and accommodation for Sam's family but, at the time of going to press, had collected £4,400.

To donate, log on to www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/sam-norris.

