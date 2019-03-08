Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Singing superstar returns to village to help reopen historic windmill

PUBLISHED: 10:14 12 June 2019

Sam Smith on steps of Great Chishill Windmill after cutting the ribbon ceremony. Picture: Neil Heywood

Sam Smith on steps of Great Chishill Windmill after cutting the ribbon ceremony. Picture: Neil Heywood

Archant

Pop star Sam Smith returned to Great Chishill at the weekend to help the village celebrate the reopening of its windmill.

Left to right: Hazel Hayden, Great Chishill Windmill chair & trustee, Sam Smith, trustee's Jeff Gill and David McKeown. Picture: Clarice WahlichLeft to right: Hazel Hayden, Great Chishill Windmill chair & trustee, Sam Smith, trustee's Jeff Gill and David McKeown. Picture: Clarice Wahlich

The global singing sensation grew up in the village on the Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire border after moving there, aged four, and he came back on Saturday to open the windmill after a £110,000 restoration project.

"I am delighted to be back in Chishill, the village that I grew up in from the age of four," said Sam.

"I have many happy memories, like running through the fields behind us, dancing to Beyoncé."

In an Instagram post, he added: "It was such an honour to be a part of the unveiling of the windmill in the village, which has been restored and is working again!

"Made me so emotional to be back at home with my family and friends. What life is all about."

Renovation work to the Great Chishill Windmill will see it safeguarded for the next 100 years.

Most Read

Starting gun fired on new £1.25million sports facility for Uttlesford

Tina Knight, front, turns the turf to mark the start of building work at Carver Barracks. Picture: MOD

Burst main in Audley Road which released body of water ‘taller than a house’ has been repaired overnight

The water has been escaping from the burst main for nearly five hours, according one nearby resident. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Heavy rainfall and thunderstorms predicted this evening in Essex

The Met Office have issued an amber warning until around midnight in parts of Essex, including Chelmsford. Picture: MET OFFICE

Full steam ahead for miniature railway expansion plans

The Audley End miniature railway is a mile and a half long Picture: PAUL GEATER

Campaigners urged to ‘accept reality’ as calls for end to transport policy are made

Essex County Council

Most Read

Starting gun fired on new £1.25million sports facility for Uttlesford

Tina Knight, front, turns the turf to mark the start of building work at Carver Barracks. Picture: MOD

Burst main in Audley Road which released body of water ‘taller than a house’ has been repaired overnight

The water has been escaping from the burst main for nearly five hours, according one nearby resident. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Heavy rainfall and thunderstorms predicted this evening in Essex

The Met Office have issued an amber warning until around midnight in parts of Essex, including Chelmsford. Picture: MET OFFICE

Full steam ahead for miniature railway expansion plans

The Audley End miniature railway is a mile and a half long Picture: PAUL GEATER

Campaigners urged to ‘accept reality’ as calls for end to transport policy are made

Essex County Council

Latest from the Saffron Walden Reporter

Singing superstar returns to village to help reopen historic windmill

Sam Smith on steps of Great Chishill Windmill after cutting the ribbon ceremony. Picture: Neil Heywood

More in Common on Saffron Walden Common on Saturday, June 22 - a musical picnic in honour of the late MP Jo Cox

The Great Get Together on Saffron Walden Common to mark the anniversary of the death of Jo Cox MP was a musical picnic with song and dance

MP calls for emergency health funding for Cambridgeshire in Westminster debate

South Cambs MP Heidi Allen has led a Westminster Hall debate calling for urgent additional health funding for Cambridgeshire and Peterborough. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

Burst main in Audley Road which released body of water ‘taller than a house’ has been repaired overnight

The water has been escaping from the burst main for nearly five hours, according one nearby resident. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Starting gun fired on new £1.25million sports facility for Uttlesford

Tina Knight, front, turns the turf to mark the start of building work at Carver Barracks. Picture: MOD
Drive 24