Singing superstar returns to village to help reopen historic windmill

Sam Smith on steps of Great Chishill Windmill after cutting the ribbon ceremony. Picture: Neil Heywood Archant

Pop star Sam Smith returned to Great Chishill at the weekend to help the village celebrate the reopening of its windmill.

Left to right: Hazel Hayden, Great Chishill Windmill chair & trustee, Sam Smith, trustee's Jeff Gill and David McKeown. Picture: Clarice Wahlich Left to right: Hazel Hayden, Great Chishill Windmill chair & trustee, Sam Smith, trustee's Jeff Gill and David McKeown. Picture: Clarice Wahlich

The global singing sensation grew up in the village on the Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire border after moving there, aged four, and he came back on Saturday to open the windmill after a £110,000 restoration project.

"I am delighted to be back in Chishill, the village that I grew up in from the age of four," said Sam.

"I have many happy memories, like running through the fields behind us, dancing to Beyoncé."

In an Instagram post, he added: "It was such an honour to be a part of the unveiling of the windmill in the village, which has been restored and is working again!

"Made me so emotional to be back at home with my family and friends. What life is all about."

Renovation work to the Great Chishill Windmill will see it safeguarded for the next 100 years.