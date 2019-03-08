Little scientists are getting hands on with experiments at group for bright sparks

The STEM lessons for babies and toddlers are taking place at Sandra's home in Saffron Walden. Picture: CONTRIBUTED Archant

Even babies and toddlers can learn STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics), according to 42-year-old mum Sandra Beale, who lives in Saffron Walden.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The STEM lessons for babies and toddlers are taking place at Sandra's home in Saffron Walden. Picture: CONTRIBUTED The STEM lessons for babies and toddlers are taking place at Sandra's home in Saffron Walden. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

She is running free STEM sessions at her home for toddlers and pre-schoolers and they will join her son Oliver, 5, and daughter, Amelie, 3, who also take part.

"I think science is important for both boys and girls. I think if you catch them when they are young they will have similar interests in the future," said Sandra, adding:

"I do it quite often with my children and I thought I would like to explain it to other children as well. I think it makes such a difference."

Some of the activities Sandra has been running include making pumping hearts, working lungs and exploring blood composition.

Sandra Beale teaches STEM to babies and toddlers at her Saffron Walden home. Picture: CONTRIBUTED. Sandra Beale teaches STEM to babies and toddlers at her Saffron Walden home. Picture: CONTRIBUTED.

"I do it because I love it and I used to be a psychologist and I used to be interested in this kind of thing. My mum used to teach me too," she said.

The STEM groups, consisting of children aged six months to four-years-old, run every Monday between 9.30-11.30am. A group held on September 30 focused on kinetic energy but she said they stopped at some point 'because everyone was getting quite tired'.

"All the sessions are just loads of fun," according to Sandra, who uses 'visual' and 'tactile' stimuli as well as various materials to get small children interested in science, but also engages in reading and teaching sound and vibration.

She added: "It's different to see it in real life than in a book. They will remember they saw it when they read it in a book. They are more likely to retain that information."

Sandra Beale teaches STEM to babies and toddlers at her Saffron Walden home. Picture: CONTRIBUTED. Sandra Beale teaches STEM to babies and toddlers at her Saffron Walden home. Picture: CONTRIBUTED.

When the weather allows garden sessions, she can accommodate more children, but as the weather worsens, she can only accommodate up to 10 children in her kitchen. During half term, she has 10am groups for older children up to the age of 10, whom she explains more complex things to.

If you would like to find out more, call or text Sandra on 0770157326.