Essex Search and Rescue volunteers receive 50 litres of hand sanitiser as donation from Freemasons

Essex Search and Rescue. Picture: Martyn Tarrant Martyn Tarrant

Freemasons have donated 50 litres of hand sanitiser to Essex Search and Rescue, a team of 63 volunteers who help to find missing and vulnerable people.

They work alongside Essex Police and are called out in the event that a high risk or vulnerable person such as a child or someone with dementia goes missing.

The charity receives no public funding.

Trustee Martyn Tillett said: “We are members of our national body Lowland Rescue.

“Sadly we are a charity few have heard of. Mountain Rescue take care of the high ground, Cave Rescue specialise in caves and underground locations, the RNLI looks after the sea and we look after everything else in between.

“In Essex we are called out on average once a week. Our volunteers include paramedics, former fire fighters and former police officers and like other emergency workers we needed hand sanitisers and cannot thank Essex Freemasons enough for their support.”

Freemasons have spent nearly £30,000 on PPE equipment for 300 Essex care homes, donated £20,000 to boost antibody testing, and pledged £100,000 to help fight the virus.

Essex Freemasons say their campaign to support frontline emergency staff will continue.

Frontline workers who need help can email lee.taylor@essexpgl.org.uk

Money to support the campaign has been donated via the Essex Freemasons Community Fund, set up earlier this year by Provincial Grand Master Rodney Bass.