Advanced search

Local Recall

Get set for return of Santa's Grotto to Saffron Walden!

PUBLISHED: 08:14 02 December 2019

Saffron Walden Santa's Grotto

Saffron Walden Santa's Grotto

Archant

The Saffron Santa's Grotto is coming to Market Street, in Saffron Walden.

The grotto will open on December 6, between 11am and 4pm, and will run until Sunday, December 22.

The grotto will be open every Tuesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Children of all ages can meet Santa Claus and his elves.

Booking is essential and spaces limited. Tickets for half-hour slots for up to six children cost £5 per child and include a gift and five minutes with Santa each. The tickets can be shown on mobile phones at the grotto's check-in point.

All children must be accompanied by an adult, but babies in arms can attend free unless a present is desired. Children can visit Santa alone or with their families.

Although the site is accessible for wheelchair and buggy users, there is limited space at the venue.

For more information, or to book tickets, go to visitsaffronwalden.gov.uk or email saffronwaldenbid@gmail.com.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Fresh bid for homes in village is turned down over wildlife concerns

Uttlesford District Council. Photo: CONTRIBUTED.

Get set for return of Santa’s Grotto to Saffron Walden!

Saffron Walden Santa's Grotto

Group ‘disappointed’ as bid to snap up historic hall is turned down

Stone Hall dates back to the 14th century and sits within 22 acres of woodland. Picture: ALEX BEANEY

Arsonists torch five cars in Little Abington attack

The fire involved five cars.

Cambridgeshire County Council offer revised shared services organisation understandable by ‘the ordinary man and woman on the street’

Cllr Sebastian Kindersley hopes whatever system is taken forward will be “absolutely crystal clear and easy to understand and transparent to the ordinary man and woman on the street”.

Most Read

Fresh bid for homes in village is turned down over wildlife concerns

Uttlesford District Council. Photo: CONTRIBUTED.

Get set for return of Santa’s Grotto to Saffron Walden!

Saffron Walden Santa's Grotto

Group ‘disappointed’ as bid to snap up historic hall is turned down

Stone Hall dates back to the 14th century and sits within 22 acres of woodland. Picture: ALEX BEANEY

Arsonists torch five cars in Little Abington attack

The fire involved five cars.

Cambridgeshire County Council offer revised shared services organisation understandable by ‘the ordinary man and woman on the street’

Cllr Sebastian Kindersley hopes whatever system is taken forward will be “absolutely crystal clear and easy to understand and transparent to the ordinary man and woman on the street”.

Latest from the Saffron Walden Reporter

East of England Ambulance Service launches investigation into harassment and bullying

The East of England Ambulance Service has commissioned an investigation into

Fresh bid for homes in village is turned down over wildlife concerns

Uttlesford District Council. Photo: CONTRIBUTED.

Get set for return of Santa’s Grotto to Saffron Walden!

Saffron Walden Santa's Grotto

Jack Savoretti to headline Newmarket Nights concert

Jack Savoretti will play Newmarket Nights at Newmarket Racecourses on Friday, August 7, 2020. Picture: Tom Craig.

Climate change the focus for new county commission

Mayor James Palmer
Drive 24