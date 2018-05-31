Get set for return of Santa's Grotto to Saffron Walden!

Saffron Walden Santa's Grotto Archant

The Saffron Santa's Grotto is coming to Market Street, in Saffron Walden.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The grotto will open on December 6, between 11am and 4pm, and will run until Sunday, December 22.

The grotto will be open every Tuesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Children of all ages can meet Santa Claus and his elves.

Booking is essential and spaces limited. Tickets for half-hour slots for up to six children cost £5 per child and include a gift and five minutes with Santa each. The tickets can be shown on mobile phones at the grotto's check-in point.

All children must be accompanied by an adult, but babies in arms can attend free unless a present is desired. Children can visit Santa alone or with their families.

Although the site is accessible for wheelchair and buggy users, there is limited space at the venue.

For more information, or to book tickets, go to visitsaffronwalden.gov.uk or email saffronwaldenbid@gmail.com.